Biosimilar Market Size | Growth Trends Report, 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the recent report by IMARC Group, entitled “Biosimilar Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, The market reached a value of US$ 13.0 Billion in 2021.Biosimilars, also known as subsequent entry biologics (SEBs) or follow-on biologics, refer to FDA-approved biotherapeutic products which are similar to their reference biologics. Biosimilars can only be manufactured after the patent of the reference product expires. The demand for biosimilars has been increasing in recent years as they help in reducing the overall cost of the treatment for a variety of chronic diseases including cancers, autoimmune diseases, kidney failure, diabetes, CVDs, haematological disorders, infectious diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, growth hormone deficiency, etc.

Recent patent expiries of a large number of blockbuster biological drugs such as Humira, Remicade, MabThera, Enbrel, etc. have majorly boosted the growth of the biosimilar market. Another major growth-inducing factor is ageing population which has led to a rise in the prevalence of non-communicable diseases. Further, high costs of innovator biologics, especially monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), have encouraged several governments across the globe to promote the usage of biosimilars. For instance, European countries like the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany have established strategic models for discount pricing and introduced numerous incentive programs. Apart from this, biosimilars do not require extensive marketing as the safety and efficacy profile of biologics has already been established. This has resulted into the low cost of these drugs in comparison to their branded counterparts, in turn, spurring their demand worldwide. Catalyzed by these factors, the market is expected to reach US$ 60.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 26.1% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape:

Novartis

Pfizer

Teva

Celltrion

Merck & Co

Samsung Bioepis

Eli Lilly

Biocon

Reddy's Laboratories

Amgen

Boehringer Ingelheim

Molecule insights:

Infliximab

Insulin Glargine

Epoetin Alfa

Etanercept

Filgrastim

Somatropin

Rituximab

Follitropin Alfa

Indication Insights:

Auto-Immune Diseases

Blood Disorder

Diabetes

Oncology

Growth Deficiency

Female Infertility

Manufacturing Insights:

In-house Manufacturing

Contract Manufacturing

Regional Insights:

United States

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Japan

India

South Korea

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

