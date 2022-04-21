PET Bottle Market | 2022 | Industry Share, Size, Analysis by 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “PET Bottle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, finds that The global market reached a value of US$ 39.7 Billion in 2021. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) is a durable thermoplastic polymer resin that is made from ethylene glycol and terephthalic acid. It is clear, strong, flexible, thermally stable and lightweight in nature. It is characterized by excellent gas barrier properties and chemical resistance. Primarily used in the packaging of drinking water, PET bottles are also gaining widespread prominence as an essential packaging solution across cosmetics, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries.

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the food and beverage sector. Coupled with the shifting dietary preferences of the masses and their inflating disposable income levels, there has been a considerable rise in the demand for bottled beverages, which is providing a boost to the uptake of PET bottles across the globe. Additionally, rapid technological advancements on the global level have also created a positive outlook for the market. This has led to the introduction of PET bottles with customized shapes and plasma-based coatings, which are gaining widespread popularity among the masses. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the pet bottle market to reach US$ 52 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.46% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape:

Amcor Limited

Cospack America Corporation

BERICAP GmbH & Co. KG

Rexam, Inc.

Berry Global, Inc.

Graham Packaging Company Inc.

Container Corporation of Canada

Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd.

Constar Internationals, Inc.

Alpha Packaging

Alpack Plastics

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

Resilux NV

Breakup by Capacity:

High

Medium

Low

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Business to Business

Retail

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Color:

Transparent

Colored

Breakup by Technology:

Stretch Blow Molding

Injection Molding

Extrusion Blow Molding

Thermoforming

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Packaged Water

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Food Bottles & Jars

Non-Food Bottles & Jars

Fruit Juice

Beer

Others

Regional Insights:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

