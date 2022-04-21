Vietnam Aquaculture Market Size | Growth Trends Report, 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IMARC Group provides extensive analysis of the Vietnam Aquaculture industry covering the market trends, investment opportunities, growth trends, statistics, and industry prospects. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on Vietnam Aquaculture Market, size, share, trends, analysis, growth, demand, statistics, and overview. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report. The market is segmented by size and region. The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report also includes competitive landscape of major key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.

Aquaculture, or aquafarming, is a technique used for breeding, rearing, and harvesting aquatic animals or plants in various types of controlled environments. It helps in restoring endangered marine species, enhancing the wild stock population, and establishing aquariums. This, in turn, assists in balancing the ecosystem and ensuring the large production and supply of highly nutritious seafood products. Some of the important seafood products include tuna, shrimp, marine fish, and pangasius. At present, aquaculture is categorized into varying types, such as mariculture, fish farming, open-net pens and cage systems.

Vietnam Aquaculture Market Trends:

The increasing demand for organic seafood products on account of rising consumer awareness regarding its various health benefits and nutritional value is one of the prime factors driving the Vietnam aquaculture market. In line with this, the favorable initiatives undertaken by the Government of Vietnam (GoV) for investing in sustainable aquafarming methods and semi-intensive shrimp farming projects for promoting the growth of black tiger shrimps is propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the extensive utilization of fish oils across various industrial verticals, such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, for manufacturing dietary supplements are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

• Ca Mau Seafood Processing & Service Joint Stock Corporation

• Hung Vuong Corporation

• Minh Phu seafood corporation

• Vinh Hoan corporation

• Quoc Viet seafood

• Dong Nam Seafood

• Phuong Dong Seafood

• Ngoc Sinh seafood

• SOC Trang Seafood Joint Stock Company

• Thuan Hung Fisheries Company Ltd

Market Breakup by Product Type

• Freshwater fish

• Crustaceans

• mollusks

• others

Market Breakup by Environment

• Fresh water

• Brackish water

• Marine water

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

• Traditional retail

• Specialized retailers

• Supermarkets and hypermarkets

• Online retailers

• Others

Market Breakup by Region

• Northern

• Central

• Southern regions.

