VIETNAM, April 21 - Party leader urges Việt Nam, India to enhance comprehensive strategic partnership

<p> </p> <div class="inline-image" id="_212683"><img class="inline-image-img" inline="true" old_doc_id="212683" src="https://image.vietnamnews.vn/uploadvnnews/Article/2022/4/21/212683_4197263576853324_trong.jpg"> <div class="inline-image-caption" id="caption_212683">Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng (right) held talks with the visiting Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha (the lower house) Om Birla on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng</div> </div> <p>HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng has received Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha (the lower house) Om Birla, who is paying an official visit to Việt Nam.</p> <p>Speaker Birla congratulated Việt Nam on its successes under the Party General Secretary’s leadership, expressing his respect for the host’s enormous contributions to the strong development of bilateral parliamentary ties.</p> <p>He affirmed that India considers Việt Nam a pillar in its Act East policy and Indo-Pacific Strategy, noting that the two countries share interests and vision on regional and international issues and boast long-time connectivity in history and culture. They hold much potential for continuing to strongly develop their relations.</p> <p>The visiting Speaker underlined the countries’ coordination in international affairs and asked for stronger cooperation in defence-security, trade, energy, tourism, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.</p> <p>Welcoming Speaker Birla and the Indian delegation, General Secretary Trọng viewed their trip to Việt Nam as highly important, particularly when the two sides are marking the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties this year, which will help cement their comprehensive strategic partnership.</p> <p>He shared his guests’ view on the traditional relations that boast many similarities and mutual support, appreciating India’s aid for Việt Nam in the COVID-19 response.</p> <p>Agreeing with the Speaker’s proposals for cooperation reinforcement, the Party leader asked both countries to keep working together and sharing experiences to enhance the comprehensive strategic partnership.</p> <p>He recommended that they continue discussing, consulting, and coordinating with each other at international parliamentary forums, sharing viewpoints on regional and international issues, and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.</p> <p>Earlier in the day, the Indian leader visited Hạ Long Bay, a world natural heritage site in the northern province of Quảng Ninh.</p> <p>Welcoming the Indian delegation, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyễn Xuân Ký provided a brief on the province's socio-economic development and expressed his hope that the visit would strengthen India’s relations with Việt Nam, including Quảng Ninh, especially in tourism.</p> <p>Ký expected that Quảng Ninh would continue to be the venue for the International Day of Yoga held by the Indian Embassy in Việt Nam, helping attract tourists, including those from India, to the province.</p> <p>Birla appreciated the warm welcome of local leaders, noting the beauty of Hạ Long Bay had left a strong impression on him.</p> <p>Wishing Quảng Ninh more successes on its development path, he voiced his belief that through his official visit, India and Việt Nam, including the province, would step up people-to-people and cultural exchanges, as well as cooperation in areas such as information technology, aviation and tourism.</p> <p>Hạ Long Bay, recognised as a world natural heritage site by UNESCO, boasts thousands of magnificent islands and beautiful landscapes. It is a popular destination for both Vietnamese and international visitors. — VNS</p> <p> </p>