PHILIPPINES, April 21 - Press Release April 21, 2022 Gatchalian expresses gratitude for governors' outpouring of support With less than three weeks left before the elections, Senator Win Gatchalian said the endorsement from the country's provincial executives will provide a big boost in his re-election bid. "I am deeply humbled and extremely honored and grateful for the support of the League of Provinces of the Philippines (LPP). This endorsement coming from the ranks of my fellow public servants will serve as an inspiration in pursuing needed reforms to bring about inclusive growth and in further strengthening local government units. Rest assured that once re-elected, there will be no letup in pushing for genuine reforms especially in the education and energy sectors," he said upon receiving a copy of the letter of Marinduque Governor Presbitero J. Velasco Jr., LPP national president, to all members. Velasco urged the League's 81 governor-members to back the candidacy of Gatchalian and five other senatorial candidates whom they have chosen to support in the coming May 9 national and local poll exercise. "As LPP national president, I urge you to consider supporting our League's 'common' candidates for the Senate based on our survey. I hope that you can also consider including them in your list of senatorial candidates whom you will be supporting this May 9, 2022 national and local elections," Velasco said in his letter to the governors dated April 4. LPP is the latest to throw support to the candidacy of Gatchalian who is up for another six-year term in the upper chamber. The group's endorsement was based on the results of a survey conducted by the LPP among its ranks in December last year and released this month. "We need more allies in the 19th Congress to help the League push for vital policies that would advance our legislative agenda and protect the gains we have achieved in promoting a genuine fiscal and local autonomy of all local government units, particularly to help secure our rightful share in the national taxes," Velasco added. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Gatchalian pressed the national government to grant additional Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA) shares to LGUs that were under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), which imposed the strictest lockdown measures, to ensure unhampered delivery of basic needs to the public. Pagbuhos ng suporta ng mga gobernador pinasalamatan ni Gatchalian Para sa nalalabing tatlong linggo ng kampanya bago ang araw ng halalan, sinabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na malaking bagay ang pag-endorso sa kanya ng mga gobernador sa bansa upang mapalakas ang kanyang kandidatura para sa panibagong termino sa Senado. "Lubos akong nagpapasalamat sa suporta ng League of Provinces of the Philippines (LPP). Ang pag-endorso na ito na mula sa hanay ng kapwa ko lingkod-bayan ay magsisilbing inspirasyon sa pagtataguyod ng mga kailangang reporma para sa ikauunlad ng lahat at higit pang mapalakas ang mga local government units. Sakaling muli akong mahalal, ipagpapatuloy ko ang pagsusulong ng mga tunay na reporma lalo na sa sektor ng edukasyon at enerhiya," sabi ni Gatchalian matapos matanggap ang kopya ng liham ni Marinduque Governor at LPP national president Presbitero J. Velasco Jr. sa mga kasapi ng naturang organisasyon. Sa nasabing liham ni Velasco, hinimok niya ang 81 na mga gobernador na suportahan ang kandidatura ni Gatchalian at lima pang senatorial candidates na pinili ng kanilang hanay na suportahan sa May 9 national elections. Bago ang LPP, nauna nang ininderso si Gatchalian ng League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP) para maipagpatuloy ang kanyang termino sa Senado sa susunod pang anim na taon. Ang endorsong natanggap ni Gatchalian mula sa LPP ay batay sa resulta ng survey na isinagawa ng grupo noong Disyembre ng nakaraang taon at inilabas lang ngayong buwan. Matatandaan na noong 2020, sa kasagsagan ng pandemya, iginiit ni Gatchalian sa national government na magbigay ng karagdagang bahagi ng Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA) sa mga lokal na pamahalaan na nasa ilalim ng enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) upang matiyak ang walang patid na paghahatid ng tulong sa publiko.