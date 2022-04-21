Paraformaldehyde Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2030 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATE, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market analysis report presented by Reports and Data is titled ‘Global Paraformaldehyde Market – Forecast to 2030.’ The report provides a comprehensive view of the Paraformaldehyde market, including in-depth information about the key market segments and sub-segments. In this report, our team of market researchers has highlighted the key market dynamics such as market revenue growth drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, supply & demand ratios, shifting consumer tastes & preferences, changing production & consumption patterns, and technological breakthroughs. Key challenges and barriers to industry growth, such as stringent government regulations and policies and potential market threats and risks, have also been assessed in the report. The latest report offers quantitative and qualitative market insights, and hence, highlights the industry's annual sales, regional outlook, and industry statistics.

Key Factors Driving the Global Materials & Chemicals Market Growth

The global materials & chemicals market revenue is primarily attributed to factors such as growth are fast-paced industrialization globally, rising demand for raw materials and chemicals in the buildings & construction, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, agriculture, textile, and pulp & paper industries, and increasing demand for essential consumer goods including packaged foods & beverages, household hygiene products, and personal care products & cosmetics. Increasing industrial applications of specialty chemicals, the surge in demand for high-performance, organic agrochemicals, growing environmental awareness among consumers, growing need for eco-friendly and sustainable raw materials & chemicals, and increasing government investments in the materials & chemicals industry are other factors driving revenue growth of this market.

Top Companies Operating in the Global Paraformaldehyde Market:

Alfa Aesar

Alpha Chemika

Caldic

Celanese

Chemanol

Ekta International

Merck

Yinhe Chemical

Interatlas Chemical Inc.

Hebei Yuhang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Nantong Jiangtian Chemical Co., Ltd.

Jinan Xiangrui Chemical Co., Ltd.

Stormmax ASSP Ltd.

Chemicals Factory

GFS Chemical

Shanghai Orgpharma Chemical Co., Ltd.

Changzhou Koye Chemical Co., Ltd.

Linyi Ruifeng Machinery Co., Ltd.

Asia Chemical Company

Pure Chemistry Scientific Inc.

Tianjin Yuanlong Chemical Industry Co.

Paraformaldehyde Market Segmentation

Purity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

91%-93%

95%-97%

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Resins

Agrochemicals

Medical

Photographic films

Papermaking

Paints & Coatings

Oil field chemicals

Lubricant additives

Others

Global Paraformaldehyde Market Report: Table of Contents

Report Overview:

Research Scope

Key market segments

Leading market players

Market segmentation based on the type

Market segmentation based on application

Market segmentation based on region

Key learning objectives

Report timeline

Market Segmentation:

Global Paraformaldehyde market sales by product type

Global Paraformaldehyde market revenue by application

Competitive Outlook:

Global Paraformaldehyde Market size by the manufacturer

Global Paraformaldehyde market key players

Products/solutions/services by the major players

Newmarket entrants

Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and expansion strategies

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization or any query about the report contents, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

