The HALO achieve value interchange with reality and rebirth in Web3.0

The HALO label and the decentralized 3D artist community work together to achieve value interchange with reality and rebirth in Web3.0 with HALO NFT through the economic system and brand effect.

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Singapore , April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HALO label and the decentralized 3D artist community work together to achieve value interchange with reality and rebirth in Web3.0 with HALO NFT through the economic system and brand effect. HALO is working together with the community to empower NFT in many ways!

1. High-definition 3D Production

HALO NFT, created by the decentralized 3D artist community, are 3D virtual humans, with a total number of 5,000 and different themes for each batch on sale. High-definition 3D modeling fully simulates human design. After the teaser release, the global NFT fans flocked to the Discord community and exceeded 20,000 members in a week. HALO released its first video and caused an industry earthquake, sweeping Youtube, Twitter, and other major social media.

2. Decentralized 3D Artist Community

Supported by a decentralized 3D artist community, HALO is formed by renowned artists worldwide. Among them, Vimal Kerketta from India is the facial modeler of the well-known film studio DNeg, which worked on Harry Potter, Star Effect, and Sherlock Holmes and got Oscar Visual Effects Award Nominations. Jonathan Bacheter, the 3D visual artist from France, worked on the Disney film The Little Mermaid, the Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder, the Marvel series Moonknight, and worked for Dwarf Animation, the world's leading 3D animation company. Omar Madaeen from Jordan worked for Alrai Newspaper, the most significant news company in Jordan, designing images and memes for sports forums. Nikita, a talented teenager from Russia, worked as a 3D designer for the Shibabets NFT project and sold his first NFT at 16.

3. The Rebirth in Web3.0

HALO NFT supports people to control the movements and emotions of their virtual humans freely. HALO is the interface between reality and the virtual world, helping people connect to another world and be reborn in Web3.0 to realize controllable themselves in the parallel world.

4. Interactions between the Virtual world and Reality

In Web2.0, users can use avatars to socialize on major platforms. Individual IP-used brand image can be realized by operating through we-media like Instagram and TikTok; virtual live stream and interaction can be achieved by social media like Discord and Twitter; online meeting that is more interactive can be set by office applications like Zoom and Google Meet. In Web3.0, users can enter the metaverses as virtual humans to interact with each other.

5. Underlying Protocols

You can easily create a unique interactive NFT as your visual credential identity in Web3.0. It guarantees that the identity is a unique existence at both data credential and the visual levels. And it allows any Dapps that support the smart contract (EVM compatible) to interconnect with each other, with high interoperability. With the underlying data credential module, users can easily manage the data identity and avatar of both wallets and Dapps.

In HALO, the character models are not only static images but flesh and rebirth in a metaverse connected with the same frequency as reality. In HALO, all human beings can find their new identities in Web3.0 and find themselves deep in their souls.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HALONFTOFFICIAL

Discord: https://discord.gg/halo-nft

Website: https://halonft.art



Contact:

Thunder Jin， business@halonft.art

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. If there is any issue about the press release, please contact themediacontact@gmail.com.





Attachment