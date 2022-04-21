SideDrawer Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification
EINPresswire.com/ -- SideDrawer Inc, the API-based document collaboration platform, is pleased to announce it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II examination with an independent opinion on the company's controls, approach to security of the system, availability of the platform, confidentiality controls and safeguarding policies around privacy, using standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The audit was conducted by ThreatIQ, a cybersecurity audit firm with expertise in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) services.
"We are extremely proud of having achieved our SOC 2 Type II certification in such a short period of time. This could only have been possible given the foundation we laid earlier on, and having a development and operations team that understands the critical importance of adhering to these policies. This certification helps us demonstrate to our clients that our focus on security is not just a marketing claim," said J. Gaston Siri, CEO and Co-founder of SideDrawer Inc.
"It's remarkable how SideDrawer used their own 'SideDrawer' application to organize their internal processes and controls to facilitate the audit. With time stamps, notifications, linked records, and strict access controls, our audit team shaved hundreds of total hours which would've otherwise been spent searching through documentation and managing our inboxes. We completed this engagement in 9 months from the start of our SOC 2 Type I engagement to the completion of our SOC 2 Type II audit. The flexibility of the 'SideDrawer' application and the collaboration features allowed our audit team to engage with the operational staff securely and efficiently, making this one of our fastest engagements," said Manish Hora, Managing Partner of ThreatIQ.
"This is a significant milestone for our company, and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to security and effective processes. This is a team effort, and I'm thankful for everyone's contribution towards this certification," said Irena Storic, Vice President of Operations for SideDrawer.
A copy of SideDrawer’s SOC 2 Type II certification report can be made available to select clients and partners upon request to security@sidedrawerinc.com.
For inquiries on improving the security profile around collaboration, whether for onboarding, data and document collection, forms, eSignature, or other workflows, please contact us at hello@sidedrawer.com.
About SideDrawer
SideDrawer is an API-based document management platform that improves the client experience around collaboration and organization for businesses of all sizes. The SideDrawer SaaS product is used by advisors, planners, executors and other professionals to securely collect and share sensitive client data and documents. SideDrawer’s infrastructure agnostic APIs are truly scalable, allowing fintechs and enterprises to save significant development resources on non-core, but critical document management workflows. For more information, please visit: www.sidedrawer.com or download the SideDrawer mobile apps on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or sign-up at my.sidedrawer.com.
