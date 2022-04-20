Submit Release
News Search

There were 711 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,189 in the last 365 days.

Utah AG Prosecutes Child Porn Case; Gets Severe Sentence

Today, April 20th, 2022, Jonathan Isaac Dew was sentenced to 1-15 years in prison after being convicted of 13 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, after the jury convicted him on March 8th, 2022. Though many of these cases often receive a sentence of 0-210 days in jail, the Utah Attorney General’s Office argued, and the Second District Court judge in the case agreed, that a more severe sentence was appropriate.

As Assistant Attorney General Ryan Holtan argued, the aggravating factors in this case were:

  • Jonathan Dew was in a position of trust, a law enforcement officer at the time of his offenses.
  • The content on his computer was described in court as ‘horrific’; containing images of toddlers ages two and three being raped and sodomized.
  • Jonathan Dew acted with full knowledge of what he was doing.
  • Jonathan Dew used extremely sophisticated methods to cover his tracks, including advanced encryption software.
  • Jonathan Dew has not taken responsibility for his actions.

“Our office continues to prosecute all child porn and exploitation cases as aggressively as we can, and I’m proud of the work by our ICAC investigation and prosecution teams on this case,” said Attorney General Sean D. Reyes. “Any matters involving child exploitation are tragic. And here, where a former peace officer is involved, it is even more disturbing. We must hold accountable not only the creators, suppliers, and distributors of child porn but also consumers, such as in this case, who create demand for the abuse to occur.” 

Related

You just read:

Utah AG Prosecutes Child Porn Case; Gets Severe Sentence

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.