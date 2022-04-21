Pivo Motion Tracking Technology The Future for Smartphone Content Creators

Pivo Pods for Content Creators

Create Better Videos and Images

Capture Every Move with Motion Tracking Technology

Advanced AI-Technology Gives Creators the Power to Capture Stunning Hands-Free Video Footage Using Only An iOS or Android Smartphone

Imagine having the power to create stunning, motion tracking videos using only a smartphone. Content creators no longer need to hold their smartphones or rely on another person to film them.”
— Ken Kim, CEO
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pivo, Inc., a leading developer of AI-technology solutions for content creators, has unveiled a full line of motion tracking mounts and peripherals that will change the way videos are made with a smartphone. Incorporating advanced AI-technology solutions, Pivo’s family of Pivo Pods offer an affordable and easy way to create stunning videos.

The Pivo Pod is a smartphone mount that allows influencers, YouTubers, vloggers, photographers, educators, athletes, real estate agents, equestrians, and casual creatives to capture high-quality video and images with minimal effort. The Pivo Pod converts a smartphone into a hands-free tool that can capture the creator's every move.

“Imagine having the power to create stunning, motion tracking videos using only a smartphone,” states Pivo CEO, Ken Kim. “Content creators no longer need to hold their smartphone or rely on another person to film them. The Pivo Pod can capture their every move quickly and easily without causing the camera to rattle, shake or miss the best shot.”

One of the difficult challenges facing content creators is the ability to film themselves in motion without holding a smartphone or relying on another person. Pivo Pods give the user the power to capture stunning video footage and high-quality images using an Android or iOS device without relying on anyone else.

To further enhance the user’s experience, Pivo has also launched a complete line of peripherals including tripods, cases, a lightbox, and remote controls.

Notable Product Specs:
• Motion Tracking Mount for iOS or Android
• 360 Degree AI Motion Tracking
• Face and Body Tracking
• Hands-Free Operation and Video Calls
• Auto Zoom Feature
• Variety of Color Options (Pivo Influencer)
• Horse Tracking Feature (Pivo Active)
• 3D Virtual Tour Feature (Pivo Black)
• Multiple Tracking Speed Options
• Pose, Connect and Create Modes
• 7 Apps Available Including Video Calls, and Live Streaming
• Full Range of Peripherals
• Portable and Compact Design
• Affordable and Easy to Operate

To view the Pivo Pod features enjoy this video.

With its innovative approach to content creation, Pivo is poised to become the leading provider of motion-tracking smartphone mounts in the United States and the world.


About Pivo
Pivo, Inc. is a developer of AI-technology solutions for content creators. The recipient of the 2019 iF Design Award, Pivo specializes in helping creative people capture stunning footage using their smartphones. Pivo distributes its Pivo Pods to more than 138 countries. For media inquiries email dirkfoster@sparksflypr.com. For sales and distribution inquiries, email business@getpivo.com or visit https://www.pivo.ai/.

###

Dirk Foster
Dirk Foster
+1 775-548-6085
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Pivo Motion Tracking Technology The Future for Smartphone Content Creators

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dirk Foster
Dirk Foster
+1 775-548-6085
Company/Organization
Dirk Foster
5000 Landy Bank Court
Reno, Nevada, 89519
United States
+1 775-548-6085
Visit Newsroom
About

Freelance public relations and marketing consultant, entrepreneur coach.

More From This Author
Pivo Motion Tracking Technology The Future for Smartphone Content Creators
Pivo Announces Tom LaVoie and Hong Chae to US Sales and Marketing Team
View All Stories From This Author