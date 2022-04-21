Pivo Motion Tracking Technology The Future for Smartphone Content Creators
Advanced AI-Technology Gives Creators the Power to Capture Stunning Hands-Free Video Footage Using Only An iOS or Android Smartphone
Imagine having the power to create stunning, motion tracking videos using only a smartphone. Content creators no longer need to hold their smartphones or rely on another person to film them.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pivo, Inc., a leading developer of AI-technology solutions for content creators, has unveiled a full line of motion tracking mounts and peripherals that will change the way videos are made with a smartphone. Incorporating advanced AI-technology solutions, Pivo’s family of Pivo Pods offer an affordable and easy way to create stunning videos.
— Ken Kim, CEO
The Pivo Pod is a smartphone mount that allows influencers, YouTubers, vloggers, photographers, educators, athletes, real estate agents, equestrians, and casual creatives to capture high-quality video and images with minimal effort. The Pivo Pod converts a smartphone into a hands-free tool that can capture the creator's every move.
“Imagine having the power to create stunning, motion tracking videos using only a smartphone,” states Pivo CEO, Ken Kim. “Content creators no longer need to hold their smartphone or rely on another person to film them. The Pivo Pod can capture their every move quickly and easily without causing the camera to rattle, shake or miss the best shot.”
One of the difficult challenges facing content creators is the ability to film themselves in motion without holding a smartphone or relying on another person. Pivo Pods give the user the power to capture stunning video footage and high-quality images using an Android or iOS device without relying on anyone else.
To further enhance the user’s experience, Pivo has also launched a complete line of peripherals including tripods, cases, a lightbox, and remote controls.
Notable Product Specs:
• Motion Tracking Mount for iOS or Android
• 360 Degree AI Motion Tracking
• Face and Body Tracking
• Hands-Free Operation and Video Calls
• Auto Zoom Feature
• Variety of Color Options (Pivo Influencer)
• Horse Tracking Feature (Pivo Active)
• 3D Virtual Tour Feature (Pivo Black)
• Multiple Tracking Speed Options
• Pose, Connect and Create Modes
• 7 Apps Available Including Video Calls, and Live Streaming
• Full Range of Peripherals
• Portable and Compact Design
• Affordable and Easy to Operate
To view the Pivo Pod features enjoy this video.
With its innovative approach to content creation, Pivo is poised to become the leading provider of motion-tracking smartphone mounts in the United States and the world.
About Pivo
Pivo, Inc. is a developer of AI-technology solutions for content creators. The recipient of the 2019 iF Design Award, Pivo specializes in helping creative people capture stunning footage using their smartphones. Pivo distributes its Pivo Pods to more than 138 countries. For media inquiries email dirkfoster@sparksflypr.com. For sales and distribution inquiries, email business@getpivo.com or visit https://www.pivo.ai/.
