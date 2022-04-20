DEA, NSP, and AGO to host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

On Saturday, April 30th, the Omaha Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Attorney General's Office will host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Lincoln to reduce the amount of prescription-controlled drugs available for misuse.

There will be two sites available for safe, convenient, and anonymous disposal:

Nebraska State Capitol

1445 K Street, Lincoln, NE 68508

12-2 p.m.

Curbside on the north side of the building

Hosting: DEA & Attorney General’s Office

Hy-Vee

5010 O Street, Lincoln, NE 68510

10-2 p.m.

Hosting: DEA & Nebraska State Patrol