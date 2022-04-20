Submit Release
DEA, NSP, and AGO to host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

On Saturday, April 30th, the Omaha Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Attorney General's Office will host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Lincoln to reduce the amount of prescription-controlled drugs available for misuse.

 

There will be two sites available for safe, convenient, and anonymous disposal:

 

Nebraska State Capitol

1445 K Street, Lincoln, NE 68508

12-2 p.m.

Curbside on the north side of the building

Hosting: DEA & Attorney General’s Office

 

Hy-Vee 

5010 O Street, Lincoln, NE 68510

10-2 p.m.

Hosting: DEA & Nebraska State Patrol 

 

The DEA successfully hosts National Prescription Take Back day twice every year. This April marks the 22nd National Take Back Day. Last year, the DEA successfully collected and disposed of over four thousand pounds of medication in Nebraska, details are available on their website. If you miss this DEA National Prescription Take Back Day, many pharmacies will take unused medications year round. To find a disposal location near you, visit: https://www.nebraskameds.org

