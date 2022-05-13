CompuCycle's Office Relocation and Data Destruction Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- CompuCycle is a certified data destruction service that performs secure data destruction and electronics shredding. It holds the following certifications:
- Responsible Recycling - R2 2013
- ISO 9001:2015
- ISO 14001:2015
- ISO 45001:2018
- Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)
- Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Statewide Historically Underutilized Business Program (HUB)
Recently, CompuCycle received a request from a big company that works in the financial services sector. Prefer not to share their name as we take the privacy of CompuCycle's clients very seriously, but you can gain an idea of how the process will go and what benefits you can reap from it when you contact us for data destruction services.
The company was relocating its office and reached out to us as they had a lot of outdated IT equipment that they did not want to take with them. CompuCycle coordinated with their technical team and reached their office at the scheduled time with packaging material, shrink wrap, and pallets. Packed the IT assets and electronic devices that included old computers, hard drives, and several other IT devices. Its logistics team carefully put the packaged equipment onto its truck and brought it safely back to its facility.
CompuCycle's state-of-the-art processing machine is a one-stop secure data destruction and electronics shredding. Its shredder offers some distinct advantages over the equipment that its competitors use for this purpose. Its machine ensures no further downstream for your equipment, and the data stored in them is completely destroyed for good. The shredder performs the whole process on itself, and there is minimal human handling of the equipment.
CompuCycle is the best company to recycle scrap e-scrap that performs NIST data destruction. Analyze the electronics to evaluate if they are fit for reuse or not. If they are, completely wipe off all the information stored on it and then repair it for reuse and repurposing. If it is not reusable, shred it following environmentally friendly processes.
Similarly, NIST has standards and best practices laid out for media sanitization and verification of methods, equipment, and personnel. It also requires documentation of the media that was sanitized and the sanitization techniques used for it. R2 is another code of conduct that lays out electronics recycling and data destruction standards. CompuCycle is certified with both the codes and stays compliant with their regulations during all its operations.
The client was really happy and satisfied with its services. The CEO of the company sent us an appreciation email in which they said, “Thank you for your wonderful services. The media and data on Its equipment are really critical and sensitive, and it was great to have peace of mind that it would be safely destroyed. CompuCycle is always committed to the environment, and partnering up with a certified data destruction service that is like-minded was a pleasant experience. Your customer service was also great, and your team was clearly an expert. Hope to hire your services again whenever the need arises. Thanks again for your fantastic services.”
CompuCycle also offers asset inventory, audit, testing, refurbishing, and value recovery for your equipment. Whether you have electronics on your hand that you do not need anymore or IT assets that got replaced with updated ones, get in touch with us to ensure secure data destruction and equipment shredding; hiring a non-credible and noncertified data destruction service can put your business’s sensitive information and, consequently, your business at risk.
John Smith
