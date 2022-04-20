The Tailory New York Enters West Coast Market with Inaugural Pop Up Tour
Hosted At Pendry Hotels & Resorts of West Hollywood & San DiegoWEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tailory New York today begins a week long pop up tour in Southern California’s Los Angeles and San Diego markets. This milestone is a major expansion of The Tailory New York’s mission to bring best-in-class, neoclassical custom attire to the major metropolis’ of North America.
“Offering our clients an in-person experience on the West Coast is long overdue.” says Shao Yang, Founder & Creative Director at The Tailory New York. “This is so fabulous, after years of meeting hundreds of West Coast clients and curating their looks over video. We finally get to press fabric to flesh, in the flesh (pun intended), and just in time for wedding season.”
This news comes in the wake of many recent pop up events in: Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, & Boston. The Tailory New York is partnering with Pendry Hotel & Resorts in West Hollywood, San Diego, as well as an upcoming pop up event over Memorial Day Weekend in Chicago.
According to Yang: “Pendry Hotels & Resorts shares her brand’s same love for modern luxury, and the decision to kickoff in West Hollywood was an easy one. Our next door neighbor in NYC is none other than WeHo fitness icon DogPound, and we have a family-like relationship with them. When we ran doing this by Kirk Myers, DogPound’s Founder & Chairman. True to form, he said: Yes!!!!!!! Let’s Go!!!!!!!.”
To learn more about The Tailory New York, head to https://thetailorynyc.com/, and/or https://www.instagram.com/thetailorynyc/.
The Tailory New York is an appointment-only, women-owned, and operated bespoke clothing company that combines modern fashion design with the heritage art of custom-tailoring. They believe that custom suits are genderless and they cater in equal measure to men, women, and non-binary individuals.
Silke Weil
General Manager
+1 212-813-1014
info@thetailorynyc.com