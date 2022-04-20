Recognition of adult literacy educators on New Brunswick Literacy Day

CANADA, April 20 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The following statement was issued today by Premier Blaine Higgs in recognition of New Brunswick Literacy Day, Wednesday, April 20:

Today, as part of New Brunswick Literacy Day, I want to take the opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of literacy. Strong literacy and numeracy competencies help New Brunswick adults reach their full potential and contribute to them securing work and engaging in other meaningful opportunities.

Working together for adult literacy will help us towards our goals to energize the private sector and build vibrant and sustainable communities.

I want to thank all the dedicated organizations and volunteers who work so hard to ensure that everyone fully develops their literacy skills. Our government continues to support initiatives that rely on the talent and expertise of volunteers and adult literacy educators, including the Community Adult Learning Program and Workplace Essential Skills. These initiatives serve over 2,000 adult learners per year and we are thankful to those who have continued to provide this service during these extraordinary times.

I also want to recognize the Council of the Federation Literacy Award winner for New Brunswick for 2021: Bob Stranach, for his volunteer contribution to adult literacy for more than 20 years in the Fredericton region. He is an outstanding and devoted volunteer at the Central Valley Adult Learning Association Inc. and spends countless hours to ensure that each learner has the best learning experience possible. His ideas, research, and support are the cornerstone to the success of innumerable learners.

The Council of the Federation Literacy Award recognizes outstanding achievement, innovative practice and excellence in literacy. The awards are presented annually, in each province and territory, to recognize the excellence of educators, volunteers, learners, community organizations and businesses in many areas, including family, Indigenous, health, workplace and community literacy.

Mr. Stranach received a certificate and a Council of the Federation Literacy Award medallion.

Applications for the 2022 Council of the Federation Literacy Awards are currently available if you would like to submit a nomination for this year’s category – Adult Literacy Educator.

20-04-22