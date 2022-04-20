Submit Release
News Search

There were 726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,198 in the last 365 days.

Data Lake Market is Expected to be Worth US$ 18677.4 Mn by 2026 from US$ 8382.3 Mn in 2021, Surging at a CAGR of 15.5% - Fairfield Market Research

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On digital information systems, a massive volume of data is generated every day. With such a large amount of data, efficient storage technologies are required. The term "data lake" refers to a system for storing unprocessed data. It is a central store for vast amounts of data that are conveniently accessible. The rising requirement to extract in-depth insights from growing volumes of data to obtain a competitive advantage in the market is a key driving factor for the data lake industry. Additionally, easier access to organizational data from departmental silos, mainframes, and legacy systems opens up lucrative market expansion options.

According to a recent report by Fairfield Market Research, the worldwide data lake market was worth US$5.1 billion in 2018 and is predicted to grow to US$18.6 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 15.5 % between 2021 and 2026.

For More Insights into The Market, Get a Sample Copy at: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/data-lake-market/request-sample

The Global Data Lake Market – Important Trends

  • According Dimensional Research's 2018 Big Data Trends and Challenges research, the percentage of organizations with average data lake volumes over 100 Terabytes, has climbed from 36% in 2017, to 44% in 2018 (22 percent growth in a single year). This tendency is likely to continue, and it is simply one of several causes driving big data processing to the cloud.
  • Organizations are creating a large amount of data as a result of the development in digitalization. Companies require efficient and advanced data analytical capabilities, and data lakes have emerged as a feasible response to rapidly rising data. The benefits of data lakes, such as the ability to process data on the cloud, are propelling the market forward.
  • Banks are hiring data engineers to create more responsive data lakes in order to meet customer demands, and they're also attempting to improve data utility for on-the-go solutions. Apart from the traditional data warehouse, State Bank of India (SBI) has supplied data lakes to bank executives, deputy managing directors, and chief information officers to deliver on-the-go analytics.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request Customization of Report: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/data-lake-market/request-customization

North America Expected to Dominate the Global Data Lake Market

In the global data lake market, North America is predicted to have the largest share. The strong growth rate in North America can be due to the expanding utilization of big data technology, the growing volume of data across industry verticals, and increased company investments in data lake solutions. Organizations have begun to use data lake solutions to create insightful information from structured and unstructured data in order to stay competitive in the market, particularly in the United States. As the amount of data generated grows, such as clickstream data, server logs, subscriber data, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), manufacturers are launching a slew of data lake solutions and services to meet the needs of businesses and their customers.

Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Apple Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, AMAZON, Dell Inc., Cazena Inc, Infoworks.io, Dremio, and many others are among the multinational corporations that make up the worldwide data lake market.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

REPORT FEATURES DETAILS
Offerings Coverage
  • Solution
  • Services
Organisation Size Coverage
  • Small and Medium Enterprises
  • Large Enterprise
End-Use Coverage
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Healthcare
  • BFSI
  • Manufacturing
  • Retail and Ecommerce
  • Government and Defence
  • Others
Deployment Coverage
  • On Premise
  • On Cloud
Geographical Coverage
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
Leading Companies
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Google LLC
  • Apple Inc.
  • IBM Corporation
  • Cisco Systems
  • AMAZON
  • Dell Inc.
  • Cazena Inc
  • Infoworks.io
  • Dremio
Report Highlights Market Estimates and Forecast, Market Dynamics, Industry Trends, Competition Landscape, Product-, Application-, Region-, Country-wise Trends & Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Trends

About Us
Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact
Fairfield Market Research
London, UK
UK +44 (0)20 30025888   
USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746 
Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/
Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Data Lake Market is Expected to be Worth US$ 18677.4 Mn by 2026 from US$ 8382.3 Mn in 2021, Surging at a CAGR of 15.5% - Fairfield Market Research

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.