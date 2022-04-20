Submit Release
Nominations Now Open For 39th Annual Governor’s Volunteer Awards

April 20, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Nominations are now open for the 39th Annual Governor's Volunteer Awards. The Governor's Volunteer Awards are administered by OneStar Foundation and are an opportunity for the State of Texas to honor the exemplary service and volunteerism of individuals and organizations making a significant impact in communities across Texas.

“Promoting volunteerism and service throughout Texas is my top priority,” said Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott. “Greg and I are inspired by the organizations and individuals across Texas who are making a difference in their communities, and we are honored to recognize them through the Governor’s Volunteer Awards. The true strength of the Lone Star State is in our people, and nothing brings us more joy than celebrating the spirit of service that is a hallmark of being Texan.”

“We are honored to partner with the Governor and First Lady of Texas to recognize those that took action in their communities when they were needed most, despite the challenges of the pandemic,” says Chris Bugbee, OneStar President & CEO. “They set an example for others to give back in their own communities and show us what’s possible when we work together. Through the Governor’s Volunteer Awards, we hope to inspire all Texans to consider how they can make a difference through service.”

Nominations for the awards are open in nine categories:

  • Governor’s Lifetime Volunteer Achievement Award 
  • First Lady’s Youth Volunteer Rising Star Award
  • Volunteer of the Year Award 
  • Volunteer Family of the Year Award
  • Corporate Volunteering Champion Award
  • Service-Learning Champion Award
  • Innovation in Volunteerism Award 
  • Excellence in Disaster Volunteerism Award
  • National Service “Make a Difference” Award

For descriptions of the award categories and to nominate an individual or organization, visit: http://onestarfoundation.org/governors-volunteer-awards.

Nominations will close Friday July 29, 2022. Awardees will be honored during next year’s Global Volunteer Month in April 2023 at an evening reception at the Governor's Mansion. 

