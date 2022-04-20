Printing and Writing Paper Market Report: Size, Production, Suppliers and Forecast to 2030 - IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: International Paper, Georgia-Pacific Corp., Nine Dragons Paper Holdings, WestRock, Oji Holdings, Mondi, DS Smith, UPM, Stora Enso, Smurfit Kappa Group, Nippon Paper Industries, Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing, Weyerhaeuser Corporation, Graphic Packaging, Nippon Paper Industries, HP, Canon, Hayes Paper Co., Xerox, Domtar, Sappi Group, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget

Printing and Writing Paper Market Statistics

Imports $30,480.1 Million USD Exports $31,586.6 Million USD Top Importers U.S., Germany, France Top Exporters Germany, Finland, China

The global printing and writing paper market rose sharply to $99B in 2021, increasing by 7.7% against the previous year. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, and intermediaries' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). Overall, consumption, however, saw a slight decline. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 with an increase of 7.9% y-o-y. Global consumption peaked at $124.2B in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2021, consumption stood at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Printing and Writing Paper Consumption by Country

The countries with the highest volumes of printing and writing paper consumption in 2021 were China (23M tonnes), the United States (12M tonnes) and Japan (6.5M tonnes), with a combined 47% share of global consumption. REQUEST FREE DATA

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of printing and writing paper consumption, amongst the leading consuming countries, was attained by China, while printing and writing paper consumption for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, China ($34.8B) led the market, alone. The second position in the ranking was occupied by the United States ($12.3B). It was followed by Japan.

The countries with the highest levels of printing and writing paper per capita consumption in 2021 were Germany (64 kg per person), Japan (51 kg per person) and South Korea (37 kg per person).

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of printing and writing paper per capita consumption, amongst the key consuming countries, was attained by China, while printing and writing paper per capita consumption for the other global leaders experienced a decline in the per capita consumption figures.

Printing and Writing Paper Production

In 2021, after three years of decline, there was growth in production of printing and writing paper, when its volume increased by 4.8% to 92M tonnes. Over the period under review, production, however, saw a noticeable downturn. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2010 with an increase of 7.6% year-to-year. Global production peaked at 121M tonnes in 2007; however, from 2008 to 2021, production stood at a somewhat lower figure.

In value terms, printing and writing paper production expanded remarkably to $100B in 2021 estimated in export prices. Overall, production, however, recorded a mild descent. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2018 when the production volume increased by 9.5% y-o-y. Global production peaked at $122.5B in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2021, production remained at a lower figure.

Production by Country

China (25M tonnes) constituted the country with the largest volume of printing and writing paper production, accounting for 27% of total volume. Moreover, printing and writing paper production in China exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest producer, the United States (9.8M tonnes), threefold. The third position in this ranking was occupied by Japan (6.6M tonnes), with a 7.2% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual growth rate of volume in China totaled +2.0%. The remaining producing countries recorded the following average annual rates of production growth: the United States (-5.4% per year) and Japan (-4.0% per year).

Printing and Writing Paper Exports

In 2021, shipments abroad of printing and writing paper was finally on the rise to reach 36M tonnes for the first time since 2017, thus ending a three-year declining trend. Overall, exports, however, recorded a noticeable setback. Global exports peaked at 50M tonnes in 2007; however, from 2008 to 2021, exports failed to regain the momentum.

In value terms, printing and writing paper exports rose significantly to $31.6B in 2021. During 2007-2021, exports, however, continue to indicate a pronounced decline. Over the period under review, global exports hit record highs at $50.6B in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2021, exports failed to regain the momentum.

Exports by Country

The shipments of the twelve major exporters of printing and writing paper, namely Finland, Germany, Indonesia, China, Sweden, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Portugal, Italy, the United States and South Korea, represented more than two-thirds of total supplies. Brazil (1M tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

In value terms, Germany ($3.7B), Finland ($3.1B) and China ($2.5B) constituted the countries with the highest levels of exports in 2021, with a combined 29% share of total supplies.

In terms of the main exporting countries, China saw the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The average printing and writing paper export price stood at $886 per tonne in 2021, growing by 4.4% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was Italy ($1,088 per tonne), while Indonesia ($724 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by China, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Printing and Writing Paper Imports

In 2021, after three years of decline, there was significant growth in overseas purchases of printing and writing paper, when their volume increased by 6.5% to 33M tonnes. In general, imports, however, saw a noticeable curtailment. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 with an increase of 7.9% year-to-year. Global imports peaked at 49M tonnes in 2007; however, from 2008 to 2021, imports failed to regain the momentum.

In value terms, printing and writing paper imports stood at $30.5B in 2021. Overall, imports, however, continue to indicate a noticeable curtailment. Over the period under review, global imports reached the maximum at $51.8B in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2021, imports failed to regain the momentum.

Imports by Country

The United States (3.6M tonnes) and Germany (3.2M tonnes) represented roughly 20% of total imports of printing and writing paper in 2021. It was followed by France (1.9M tonnes), committing a 5.8% share of total imports. The UK (1,450K tonnes), China (1,260K tonnes), Italy (1,196K tonnes), Belgium (1,156K tonnes), Poland (1,066K tonnes), Spain (798K tonnes), Japan (702K tonnes), Mexico (692K tonnes), Turkey (654K tonnes) and India (626K tonnes) held a minor share of total purchases.

In value terms, the largest printing and writing paper importing markets worldwide were the United States ($3.2B), Germany ($2.9B) and France ($1.8B), together accounting for 26% of global purchases. These countries were followed by the UK, Italy, China, Belgium, Poland, Spain, Japan, Turkey, Mexico and India, which together accounted for a further 28%.

China saw the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of imports, among the main importing countries in 2007-2021, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced mixed trends in the imports figures.

Import Prices by Country

The average printing and writing paper import price stood at $919 per tonne in 2021, rising by 2.5% against the previous year. Average prices varied noticeably amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, major importing countries recorded the following prices: in Turkey ($977 per tonne) and Spain ($962 per tonne), while China ($811 per tonne) and India ($824 per tonne) were amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the United States, while the other global leaders experienced mixed trends in the import price figures.

Product Coverage

Handmade paper and paperboard;

Paper and paperboard of a kind used as a base for photosensitive, heat-sensitive or electrosensitive paper and paperboard, uncoated, in rolls or in square or rectangular sheets, of any size;

Uncoated paper and paperboard for writing, printing or other graphic purposes, mechanical or wood free;

Carbon paper, self-copy paper and other copying or transfer papers, incl. coated or impregnated paper for duplicator stencils or offset plates, whether or not printed;

Paper and paperboard used for writing, printing or other graphic purposes, coated with kaolin or other inorganic substances.



