Worldwide Healthcare Robotics Industry to 2027 | Mazor Robotics, Zimmer Biomet Robotics, Aethon, etc

The increasing geriatric population and the growing adoption of innovative medical technology are fueling the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A research report on Healthcare Robotics Market was added by Emergen Research in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis.

The global Healthcare Robotics Market is anticipated to reach USD 34.79 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The Healthcare Robotics market is forecasted to grow significantly due to the growing demand for improved medical operations and fault free diagnosis and treatment. Rise in investment and awareness from the government for the installation of robots for medical surgeries is also expected to drive the healthcare robotics market's growth in the forecasted period.

Healthcare robots are costly and require technical training to operate healthcare robotics. Moreover, the unwillingness to adopt technological modification is also restraining factors for the healthcare robotics market.

Leading Companies of the Healthcare Robotics Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Stryker Corporation

InTouch Technologies

Medrobotics Corporation

Intuitive Surgical

Mazor Robotics Ltd

Zimmer Biomet Robotics

Renishaw plc

Aethon

Hocoma

Omnicell

Others

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The surgical robots segment dominated the healthcare robotics market in terms of revenue is projected to grow with a CAGR of 21.8%. These robots are operated by surgeons, which allow surgeons to complete the operations precisely. With improved visualization, it can function more accurately to treat patients, which is a significant factor in the market's growth.

The mobile segment dominated the healthcare robotics market in terms of portability, with a share of 58.6% in 2019. The fixed segment will experience stable growth over the anticipated period. Currently, the aged population is suffering from various chronic diseases, which is driving the segment growth.

The neurosurgery segment is projected to account for the highest CAGR throughout the anticipated timeframe, owing to the growing accuracy and enhanced quality of therapeutic robots, which have stimulated robots' usage in neurosurgery and is expected to grow the neurosurgical robots segment.

In the current era, several neurological disorders are rising among the aged population and young people, which is also propelling the neurosurgical robot market. The orthopedics surgery segment will witness stable growth due to growing injuries in accidents and benefits of orthopedic surgical robots like knee replacement, after knee surgery, and joint replacement.

North America is dominating the healthcare robotics market during the anticipated period due to improved awareness among the patients towards the effectiveness of innovative technologies, which covers the route for enormous potential growth in this region. The market is projected to grow at a more pace in the future, primarily due to the high primary medical investment levels.

Europe follows North America in terms of market share. Meanwhile, the European government has been introducing advanced strategies for improving the health of the people. Europe is anticipated to have significant growth shortly. The Asia Pacific will experience substantial growth due to developing hospital infrastructure and investment for governments.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Healthcare Robotics Market: -

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Laparoscopy Robotic Systems

Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots

Emergency response robotic systems

Hospital and Pharmacy Robots

Rehabilitation Robots

Neurosurgical Robotic Systems

Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots

Surgical Robots

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Cardiology

Laparoscopy

Pharmacy Applications

Others

Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mobile

Fixed

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Rehabilitation Centers

Hospitals

Specialty Centers

Clinics

Others

