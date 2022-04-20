NFT CV Hits the Market
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jake Hissitt, a cross-cultural marketer with experience in Asia, North First America, and Europe, has launched what is believed to be the first NFT CV. The NFT CV is available for purchase on OpenSea. By minting his CV as an NFT, his services are now for hire for both Ethereum and USD.
Ethereum is a decentralized, open-source blockchain with smart contract functionality. Through his new NFT CV, Jake Hissitt can provide his marketing expertise with payment using Ethereum or US Dollar.
In 2021, Christie's sold a digital image with an NFT by Beeple for $69.3 million, making him the third-most valuable living artist in terms of auction prices at the time. Land, buildings, and avatars in blockchain-based virtual worlds can also be bought and sold as NFTs, sometimes for hundreds of thousands of dollars, so why not CVs? Link to NFT.
For more information on Jake Hissitt, visit www.liveandbreathe.io. Those interested in placing a bid for his new NFT CV can do so here.
About Jake Hissitt:
Jake Hissitt is a marketing expert in the areas of Brand Management, Ethical Marketing, Digital Marketing, Marketing Research, International Business Strategy, and Global Marketing.
Website:
www.liveandbreathe.io
Jake Hissitt, Managing Director, Live and Breathe Hong Kong, +44 7951 202566, info@liveandbreathe.io
Jake Hissitt, Managing Director, Live and Breathe Hong Kong, +44 7951 202566, info@liveandbreathe.io
Managing Director, Live and Breathe Hong Kong
+44 7951 202566
info@liveandbreathe.io