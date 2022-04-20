Point Acquisitions LLC Delves into Stronger Commercial Real Estate Acquisitions by Acquiring a 120,000 SF Industrial Warehouse

/EIN News/ -- Saint Petersburg, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Petersburg, Florida -

Point Acquisitions LLC is a leading disruptor of traditional brokerages and multi strategy commercial real estate investment firm. They have industry experience of over 25 years, purchasing commercial property throughout most continental United States.

Point Acquisitions LLC is glad to announce a deal closure of a 120,000 SF industrial warehouse, 11600 Adelmo Lane in Fort Myers as part of their continued expansion in Florida. Closing the deal with a joint venture partner from New York City, Point Acquisitions LLC has proven this to be one of the most strategic commercial real estate acquisitions in their company's history - thanks to the location and rapidly increasing demand in Florida logistics.

This acquisition is a great value add to bring leases to market over the next 2-3 years and is a newer property built in 2008 with a 20' ft clear height. It's close to I-75, Page Field Airport, and Southwest Florida International Airport, ideal for last-mile distribution. Point Acquisitions continue to be aggressive in the industrial sector and expand regionally, with Florida as one of their core areas.

Point Acquisitions continues to grow its real estate firm, focusing on developing a portfolio of value-add and opportunistic properties and generating stronger returns for their institutional investors. Concentrating on various asset classes, the firm uses its patented platform to generate organic deal flow and disrupt the fees associated with commercial real estate brokers, resulting in a win-win situation for both their investors and sellers. These professionals live to make it simple and quick for anyone to sell their business property in the market and diligently evaluate properties in various asset classes using various data-driven approaches.

In an interview, Jesse Shemesh, founder of Point Acquisitions, said, “This is just the beginning of our grassroots platform coming to fruition. We are in contract to close on our first self-storage and hotel deals in 2022. We are excited to continue to grow our company into multiple markets and asset classes after a successful run in industrial and multifamily in the Northeast."

Specializing in commercial real estate investing, Point Acquisitions uses technology to build a high-quality portfolio and enticing options for sellers who don't want to use a broker. In all major commercial real estate asset classes, Point Acquisitions automates selling your commercial property and wastes no time providing competitive, fair market offers for your property. They strive to make selling a commercial property a lot easier.

To save their clients the stress of working with a typical broker, Point Acquisitions provide competitive, fair market bids for the commercial property right away. Undoubtedly, connecting with Point Acquisitions will save time and effort because there are no guessing games about the sale price, no showings, and no foot traffic. Most significantly, clients can keep their privacy because no sale signs or advertising marketing are placed on their property.



