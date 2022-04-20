Calprotectin Testing Market to Surpass US$ 348.2 Mn by 2032 | Says FMI
EINPresswire.com/ -- As per Future Market Insights’, the global calprotectin testing market was valued at around US$ 190.6 Mn in 2022, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period (2022-2032).
Calprotectin is a fecal test, which is used to determine the inflammation in the intestines. The demand for calprotectin testing is increasing due to growing incidence of irritable bowel syndrome and cancer worldwide.
For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 1.93 million cases new cases of colon and rectum cancer were registered in 2020 in the world.
In addition, focus on home testing is also boosting the market because home-based tests have various benefits such as ease of use and diagnosis. These tests can be easily conducted between patient visits if the condition is deteriorating and if more frequent testing is required.
This helps in planning a proper therapeutic plan that can be established by clinicians. Hence, several products from manufacturers are emerging to provide test kits for home testing.
Furthermore, the development of smart and advanced testing options in the market is also driving the market forward. For instance, IBSibs-smart is a testing kit that can be used in the detection of IBS biomarkers, anti-CdtB and anti-vinculin. It provides information related to IBS patients with diarrheal symptoms and can diagnose diarrhea-dominant or mixed-type IBS.
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14504
Key players are involved in expanding their presence in the market through promotion, distribution and customer services related to their products for the betterment of the brand and products. Thus, boosting the demand for the product during the forecast period.
For instance, in January 2021, Actim Oy granted Ferring Pharmaceutical the rights to exclusively distribute Actim® PROM and Actim® Partus in the Mainland of China and to be responsible for the promotion, distribution and customer service.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
•By testing kits, calprotectin ELISA test kits are expected to hold over 91.0% market value share by the end of 2032 and are expected to display a CAGR growth of 6.2% over the forecast period.
•By sample, the stool is leading with over 88.0% of the market share in 2021 and is expected to hold a market value share of around 88.7% by 2032.
•By indication, irritable bowel syndrome will showcase growth at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period.
•Based on end-user, hospitals held the highest segment share in terms of the market share value of 44.4% in 2021.
•North America is considered to be the leading region with a value share of 31.4% at the end of the forecast period.
“With increasing advancement in rapid test kits and point of care testing, the calprotectin testing market is expected to witness impressive growth over the forecast period,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.
Market Competition
Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14504
Collaboration among the companies or brands is the key strategy of the leading manufacturers of the market such as Calpro AS & Ampersand Health, Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings, and Thermo Fisher Scientific to enhance their presence in the market and compete with other competitors during the coming years.
For instance:
•In October 2021, Calpro AS & Ampersand Health collaborated to support self-management and remote monitoring of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).
•In September 2021, Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings and EUROIMMUN collaborated to enhance their field of research and development, production as well as distribution.
•In September 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific and AstraZeneca collaborated on the development of the next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based companion diagnostics (CDx) which support AstraZeneca's product portfolio.
Want more insights?
Future Market Insights brings the comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2032. The global calprotectin testing market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader. The study provides compelling insights on calprotectin testing market segment based on test kits – (calprotectin ELISA test kits and calprotectin rapid testing kits), by sample (stool, blood serum/plasma, and other biological samples) by indication- (irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and colorectal cancer), by the end user (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and specialty clinics) across seven major regions.
Order a Complete Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14504
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.
Contact Us:
Unit No: 1602-006
Jumeirah Bay 2
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Ankush Nikam
Calprotectin is a fecal test, which is used to determine the inflammation in the intestines. The demand for calprotectin testing is increasing due to growing incidence of irritable bowel syndrome and cancer worldwide.
For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 1.93 million cases new cases of colon and rectum cancer were registered in 2020 in the world.
In addition, focus on home testing is also boosting the market because home-based tests have various benefits such as ease of use and diagnosis. These tests can be easily conducted between patient visits if the condition is deteriorating and if more frequent testing is required.
This helps in planning a proper therapeutic plan that can be established by clinicians. Hence, several products from manufacturers are emerging to provide test kits for home testing.
Furthermore, the development of smart and advanced testing options in the market is also driving the market forward. For instance, IBSibs-smart is a testing kit that can be used in the detection of IBS biomarkers, anti-CdtB and anti-vinculin. It provides information related to IBS patients with diarrheal symptoms and can diagnose diarrhea-dominant or mixed-type IBS.
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14504
Key players are involved in expanding their presence in the market through promotion, distribution and customer services related to their products for the betterment of the brand and products. Thus, boosting the demand for the product during the forecast period.
For instance, in January 2021, Actim Oy granted Ferring Pharmaceutical the rights to exclusively distribute Actim® PROM and Actim® Partus in the Mainland of China and to be responsible for the promotion, distribution and customer service.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
•By testing kits, calprotectin ELISA test kits are expected to hold over 91.0% market value share by the end of 2032 and are expected to display a CAGR growth of 6.2% over the forecast period.
•By sample, the stool is leading with over 88.0% of the market share in 2021 and is expected to hold a market value share of around 88.7% by 2032.
•By indication, irritable bowel syndrome will showcase growth at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period.
•Based on end-user, hospitals held the highest segment share in terms of the market share value of 44.4% in 2021.
•North America is considered to be the leading region with a value share of 31.4% at the end of the forecast period.
“With increasing advancement in rapid test kits and point of care testing, the calprotectin testing market is expected to witness impressive growth over the forecast period,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.
Market Competition
Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14504
Collaboration among the companies or brands is the key strategy of the leading manufacturers of the market such as Calpro AS & Ampersand Health, Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings, and Thermo Fisher Scientific to enhance their presence in the market and compete with other competitors during the coming years.
For instance:
•In October 2021, Calpro AS & Ampersand Health collaborated to support self-management and remote monitoring of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).
•In September 2021, Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings and EUROIMMUN collaborated to enhance their field of research and development, production as well as distribution.
•In September 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific and AstraZeneca collaborated on the development of the next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based companion diagnostics (CDx) which support AstraZeneca's product portfolio.
Want more insights?
Future Market Insights brings the comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2032. The global calprotectin testing market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader. The study provides compelling insights on calprotectin testing market segment based on test kits – (calprotectin ELISA test kits and calprotectin rapid testing kits), by sample (stool, blood serum/plasma, and other biological samples) by indication- (irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and colorectal cancer), by the end user (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and specialty clinics) across seven major regions.
Order a Complete Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14504
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.
Contact Us:
Unit No: 1602-006
Jumeirah Bay 2
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Ankush Nikam
FMI
+91 9096684197
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn