Furniture Maker to Add 100 New Jobs in Burke County Expansion

Vanguard Furniture Company, Inc., a North Carolina furniture manufacturer, will add 100 new jobs in Burke County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest more than $5.9 million for an expansion of its upholstery manufacturing operations to Morganton.

“North Carolina continues to be the global leader for furniture manufacturing,” said Governor Cooper. “Vanguard’s decision to expand in our state affirms that our quality of life and skilled workforce can provide a thriving business climate that brings success.”

Headquartered in Conover, North Carolina, Vanguard Furniture is a manufacturer and marketer of high-end case goods and upholstery. It is a family held company, employing 680 associates operating out of seven manufacturing facilities in Conover, North Carolina, and Hillsville, Virginia and flagship showrooms showroom in High Point and Las Vegas. Its mission is to lead home furnishings in style, value, and service with a vision to enrich lives through custom-crafted furniture. The expansion into Morganton will be the company’s eighth manufacturing facility focused on case goods, finishing, and upholstery manufacturing with warehouse and distribution operations.

“This plant has a rich history and is an ideal footprint for making custom furniture. The building is on one level, has high ceilings and will allow Vanguard to efficiently warehouse materials and ship finished furniture,” said Andy Bray, President of Vanguard Furniture. “We selected Morganton because the local community has hundreds of generational craftsmen with sawdust in their blood. In fact, many of our best artisans and craftsmen currently make the 30-mile trip to our Conover headquarters every day and are thrilled at the prospect of not having to commute as far. This is a classic win-win. We create jobs and with expanded capacity and shortened lead-times for our dealers and their customers.”

“With the largest furniture manufacturing industry and workforce in the United States, North Carolina is a confident choice for Vanguard,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “When we combine being first in furniture with being first in talent, North Carolina will continue to maintain its reputation as the furniture capital of the world.”

The salaries for the new jobs will vary by position, but altogether, the average annual salary is $42,536, exceeding Burke County’s overall average annual wage of $39,499. The new jobs have the potential to create an annual payroll impact of more than $4.2 million for the region. A performance-based grant of $250,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help with Vanguard’s expansion in North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“When growing companies expand in North Carolina, it sends a strong signal to other companies that our state is the best place to do business,” said N.C. Senator Warren Daniel. “We are grateful for Vanguard’s increased investment which is a win for our community and the entire state.”

“We are excited to welcome Vanguard and these new jobs to Burke County,” said N.C. Representative Hugh Blackwell. “Our skilled workforce and furniture making legacy will support the company’s growth strategy to meet the increased demand of the home furnishings industry.”

In addition to the N.C. Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in the project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Western Piedmont Community College, Western Piedmont Council of Governments, Burke County, Burke Development, Inc., and City of Morganton.