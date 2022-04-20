Submit Release
POPtritional, the popcorn packed with nutrients, is now available at GNC

The woman-owned snack brand developed by a physician and nurse is now available at select GNC stores and online.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- POPtritional™ is a pre-packaged snack that’s easy to eat anywhere, has a flavor profile that hits all the right notes when one is craving something salty, sweet or both, and is a crunchy, satisfying, real popcorn that’s packed with key vitamins and nutrients. Now fans of the mind-blowingly delicious and nutritious popcorn snack can stock up at their local GNC store.

A woman-owned brand under the umbrella Olbali, POPtritional™ recently announced it will be sold at the renowned hub for vitamins, supplements and health and wellness products. This tasty snack doesn't just fill the belly, it provides nourishment as well.

POPtritional™ is unique in its category for not only being a better option for the health-conscious, but also being a food that goes beyond a quick fix when dieting. Each 50-calorie bag of POPtritional™ popcorn provides a plentiful serving of protein, calcium, iron, potassium, zinc, folic acid, niacin, vitamin C, vitamin B12 and vitamin D that one just won’t find in other chips, crackers or popcorns on the market.

POPtritional™ was created by a physician and nurse husband-and-wife team on a mission to balance fabulous flavor with essential vitamins and minerals we aren’t always able to consume, especially when busy days get the best of our eating habits. After working tirelessly to perfect the recipe, CEO and founder Courtney Adeleye and her husband, POPtritional™ came to be.

POPtritional™comes in Sweet Life Kettle Corn and Light White Cheddar with a suggested retail price of $6.99 per vitamin-packed family-sized bag. It is available online at GNC and at select GNC retail stores nationwide.

To learn more about POPtritional™, visit its website and follow on Instagram.

