DJ Fere Rapidly Becoming Most Sought-After DJ in Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wildly renowned DJ, DJ Fere , is taking the Dubai music scene by storm – with a schedule that boasts multiple gigs and shows into the year 2023.Farhad Jafari, aka DJ Fere, is an Iranian-born professional DJ based in Dubai. He is also the producer of two music-related podcasts called Weekend Lives and MorabiMan on Radio Javan, which is the most popular and prestigious platform for music lovers in Iran. As a well-respected figure in the Iranian music scene, DJ Fere has performed alongside many legendary Iranian singers, including Ebi, Arash, Sogand, and more.In DJ Fere’s recent news, he is announcing his schedule is booked tightly by the best and most famous clubs, events, and wedding parties in Turkey and the UAE – well into 2023. This is a result of the artist’s exceptional dedication to his music and to the communities that celebrate his work.“I take pride in the small, yet inspiring, community that I've gathered together who cares about authenticity and join me every week when I stream live to present them a new mix,” says DJ Fere. “I never hesitate to make time for these amazing people – many of whom are active on Instagram , especially Iranian youth living all around the world, but mostly located in Iran and Dubai. The feedback I’ve received is that many of my fans find my music motivational and listen to it during a workout, due to the intense and inspirational beats I create. It is these beats that have also led me to book gigs far into the future and I look forward to inspire new generations and fans along the way.”DJ Fere’s music can be found on regular live streams and several platforms, including Radia Javan, SoundCloud, YouTube, and Spotify, just to name a few.For more information about DJ Fere, please check out his Instagram page.About DJ FereA born entertainer, Farhad Jafari, better known by his artist name, DJ Fere, is grabbing the attention of the Persian/Middle Eastern Music Industry. With more than 10 years of professional experience, DJ fere has managed to foster and grow a strong listening base on the music Radio Javan, one of the largest sources of Persian entertainment.In 2017 he brought energy to gyms countrywide with MorabiMan podcast, meaning that hitting the gym made absolutely no sense without his mix. Remaining true to his signature, DJ fere keeps updating his collection of mixes known as Weekend since 2016 by finding a mix for every weekend mood, making his podcast the go-to party weekend music.DJ fere is one of the country’s highlight artists, owning the finest of electronic music vibes, connecting and igniting the essential groove from the studio to the dance floor.