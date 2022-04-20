Attorney General Peterson Hosts 2022 Youth Conference

Lincoln – Today, high school juniors filled the halls of the Nebraska State Capitol, marking a unique day of learning and engagement with those serving in state government. Forty-five students representing 32 Nebraska communities were selected to attend the 2022 Attorney General’s Youth Conference hosted by Attorney General Doug Peterson.

Students from across the state were selected from a pool of applicants who submitted a brief resume of activities, a short essay on a selected Constitutional Amendment, and personal recommendations.

Events of the day included remarks from Attorney General Peterson, lunch at the Governor’s Residence, and a visit with Governor Ricketts. Additionally, participants heard messages from Nebraska Supreme Court Justice Jonathan Papik and Senator John Lowe, representative of District 37.

Students engaged in a mock legislative debate. They also received an overview of the Attorney General’s Office from a panel discussion by the AGO Bureau Chiefs and were provided an engaging discussion on oral arguments with the Solicitor General. Youth Conference attendees also explored issues of consumer protection and online safety hosted by the Attorney General’s Outreach Coordinator, Ryan Sothan.