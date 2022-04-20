Middle School Students win Global AI Contest
EINPresswire.com/ -- iStart Valley is thrilled to announce participants from its Artificial Intelligence program have won Global AI Contest - Codeavour 2021 for solving the real-world problems using Machine learning and Computer Vision. Sathya Ganesan from New Jersey and Nandan Kannappan from California have secured 2nd place competing with 69,525 Teams across the globe from 62 countries. Tanav Charmani from Texas received a special participation award.
Middle school students after completing their AI program at iStart Valley received sponsorship to participate in Codeavour-2021, a Global AI Contest. iStart Valley partners with STEMpedia to host this global AI Contest, called Codeavour where kids get to win prizes worth $15,000. Artificial Intelligence program for Middle school students uses Block based programming to implement Artificial Intelligence Techniques with Machine Learning.
Sathya Ganesan and Nandan Kannappan developed a unique solution to deal with the pandemic and named their Artificial Intelligence based solution “Mask It up”. Computer Vision and Machine learning based solution works like a charm to help businesses, schools and communities to deal with the real-world pandemic which have significant economic impact. Kumaresh Singh, ML/AI and Strategy leadership at Meta Platforms, Inc (Facebook) said “I find this project of high importance and a step towards solving a pandemic. This is an example of how Artificial Intelligence could be used for creating large-scale social impact”
Dr. Anwesha Banerjee, Scientist and Executive Director of iStart Valley says “We are very impressed by the energy of Sathya Ganesan and Nandan Kannappan and their innovative approach to use AI to solve the real-world problem. Congratulations for securing the 2nd place at Codeavour 2021”
Next batch of iStart Valley’s AI program for Middle school begins June 18th 2022. Details of the program can be found at https://www.istartvalley.org/programs
About iStart Valley
iStart Valley Inc., is a leading non-profit Business Accelerator for Technology based Startups. Our goal is to provide world class resources for aspiring entrepreneurs to turn their creative ideas into growing Tech Startups. We help redefine the startup ecosystem with the support of local and global resources by providing a viable pool of startups and entrepreneurs. Ranked impressively #23 on MAVS TOP 100 and awarded as “Social Enterprise for Outstanding Innovation” by D-CEO and Communities Foundation of Texas, iStart Valley has gained the reputation of being one of the Great Nonprofits, three years in a row.
Anwesha Banerjee
iStart Valley
+1 469-200-3085
info@istartvalley.org