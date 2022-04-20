Theodore J Kapanjie Offers Insights into Hot Tent Camping
Theodore J Kapanjie Discusses Hot Tent CampingMANCHESTER , MISSOURI , UNITED STATES , April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Cold camping" in an ordinary tent offers an opportunity to hike light and move quickly, per Theodore J Kapanjie, but hot tenting, aka hot tent camping, generates warmth and provides comfort that can make a week-long winter camping trip enjoyable.
Hot tenting, says Theodore J Kapanjie, helps campers and backpackers take in what winter is all about. They can relish in the silence of the season, avoiding crowds, and taking in a time of year that few enthusiasts of wilderness camping ever know. Winter is a special time to be outdoors, especially when snow falls and there is utter silence.
What Is Hot Tenting?
Hot tenting is staying in a tent that is designed to accommodate a wood-burning stove. What makes this possible is a fire-resistant "stove jack" sewn into a wall of the tent usually made out of silicone. With this addition, it is possible to run a chimney or a stovepipe up and out of the tent to allow smoke to escape. Must tents are not designed to be 100% air tight and cool air is brought in thru the doors or windows of the tent to help create draft for the wood stove. It is recommended to have a door or window open when the stove is in use to ensure a ready supply of outside fresh air. A lot of beginners and even veterans are concerned about Carbon Dioxide poisoning and will bring a carbon dioxide detector to use in their tent just for added safety.
Hot tenters stay warm and comfortable in their tents. They can cook inside their tents, and even dry their clothes. Having a source of heat inside a tent is a game changer for cold weather camping. Generating warmth is not the only purpose of the wood stove. Grilling a T bone steak in a cast iron skillet on top of your wood stove makes it all worth it. You can also get side hanging metal water tanks that attach to your wood stove that allow you to have a ready source of hot water for evening tea or coffee or just to clean up with.
Modern materials like ripstop silnylon fabric and traditional materials like canvas are used to make modern day tents. Many different camping tents can be repurposed as hot tents if you have the acumen and time to sew a stove jack into place. This takes some skill and for beginners it makes sense to make you first hot tent one that is designed as a hot tent with a built- in stove jack. Materials used to construct the wood stove include traditional steel, stainless steel or very light weight and strong titanium. Set up for the stove should be very easy and it is always recommended that the first time you set it up, to be in a controlled situation like you back yard and not out in the field. The light weight Titanium stoves that are meant for backpacking tend to require a little more time and require some assembly in the field. This makes sense because you are collapsing the fire box of the stove to make it compact for carrying it on your back pack. There are hot tent wood stove kits that weigh as little as 4.1 pounds (2 kg) for the stove and stove pipe. Setting them up is easy, and carrying them around in a backpack is a snap. Hot tenting extracts no penalty for staying warm and dry.
Theodore J Kapanjie Explains the Origins of the Hot Tent
The hot tent was inspired by the Native American ti-pi. Although the first peoples of North America made their ti-pis out of animal hides, the earliest adaptations of the ancient technology featured canvas.
Canvas is breathable, and spark-resistant. It is also heavy. Using lighter materials makes it easy to set up a hot tent in the native design with a single center pole. Tents for hot tent camping also come in an A-frame or wedge design. As interest in hot tenting continues to grow many other tent configurations are being used in addition.
How Much Heat Can a Hot Tent Stove Generate?
Hot tents are generally designed to provide excellent protection from wind, rain and snow and generate temperatures of 60° to 90° F (16° to 32° C) inside when it is 0° to 32° F (-18° to -0° C) outside. Most campers or hikers will stay very comfortably warm in their hot tents as long as the fire is going. As soon as the fire is out the temperature plummets to equal, the outside temperature. It is very important to always bring a sleep system such as a sleeping bag, mummy bag or quilt and a ground pad (or cot) that is adequate for the temperatures and season. You don't want to rely on your wood stove to keep you safely warm all night, that is the job of your sleep system. It is important to assume that the fire will go out during the night unless you are capable of waking up every ½ -1 ½ hours to feed the stove. It is also not always possible to find dry firewood when you make camp. You should never depend on you wood stove for survival, but think about it as a comfort item to overall enhance your outdoor experience.
The temperature of the stove pipe can range greatly and will often burn you if touched. You don't want to ever grab the pipe. It is important to use caution when you have small children in you tent. It is important to use oven gloves or hot mitts when opening the stove. Heat rises and the top of you tent especially in a larger Tipi Tent in which most people can stand up in may be 30-40 degrees hotter than the bottom of the tent. It is good to hang wet items high in the tent for drying. If you have the choice between a cot or ground pad, a cot in a hot tent will keep you elevated off the ground and you will be warmer but may not make sense given its added weight.
Hot Tenting Is Even Possible in Deep Snow and a lot of hot tents have "snow skirts" built into them at the bottom where the tent meets the ground. You can spread the skirts and pile and compact snow on top of them to keep out blustery bone chilling wind or on warm nights simply roll them up and allow good air exchange to occur.
One of the real joys of hot tenting is the ability to spend a few days in the outdoors in the snow, Theodore J Kapanjie says, “hot tenting has opened up the ability to back pack and camp throughout the year”.
