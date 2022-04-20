Demand for Newborn Screening Market To Expand At Nearly 10.3% CAGR Over the 10 years By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The technical advancements, government funding, and the growing panel of Newborn diseases are driving the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Newborn Screening Market report is an excellent report that makes it possible to the healthcare industry to take strategic decisions and achieve growth objectives. This report also provides the company profile, product specifications, production value, contact information of manufacturer and market shares for company. The analysis of this industry report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame. T

The Global Newborn Screening Market is forecasted to reach USD 2.27 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Newborn screening tests in infants check for developmental, metabolic, and genetic abnormalities. Newborn screening includes more than 30 illnesses and conditions. Additionally, various governmental and non-profit agencies are primarily focusing on providing quality fetal and maternal care. Besides, the industry is expected to experience a boost in demand due to the involvement of federal bodies involved in coordinating awareness and quality control programs to imbibe confidence and low the number of deaths caused by negligence and non-screening. New treatments such as enzyme replacement therapy, hematopoietic stem cell transplant, gene therapy, and novel therapeutic drugs have allowed the inclusion of autoimmune disorders as possible candidates in NBS programs.

Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Newborn Screening Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/4

The advent of modern and innovative screening technologies, and subsequent drug approvals, is expected to have a positive effect on the Newborn screening industry. Also, the growing prevalence of congenital cardiac diseases and genetic disorders among New-borns is expected to propel the Newborn screening market. While the lack of parental awareness about neonatal screening, limited availability of qualified practitioners, and lack of accuracy in some of the tests are the key factors that can hinder the development of the Newborn screening market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Newborn Screening Market :

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Tandem Mass Spectrometry

Pulse Oximetry

Enzyme Based Assay

DNA Assay

Electrophoresis

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Instruments

Reagents

Assay Kits

Others

Get Customization Copy of this Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/4

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Dry Blood Spot Test

Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD)

Hearing Screen

Others

Regional Analysis of the Newborn Screening Market Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Browse Full Report Along With Facts and Figures @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/new-born-screening-market

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Based on the technology, electrophoresis generated a revenue of USD 0.15 billion in 2019 and is predicted to rise with a CAGR of 11.1% in the forecast period owing to the increasing demand and new detection techniques that assist in recognition of amino acids, carnitine conjugates, and other compounds.

The assay kits are expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.4% in the forecasted period, attributable to its wide variety of classes such as enzymatic assay kits, DNA assay kits, immunoassay kits, and others of which immunoassay is a process-oriented used in the screening.

The dry blood spot test application is the major contributor to the Newborn Screening Market. The dry blood spot test application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 43.1% of the market in the year 2019.

North America dominated the market with a share of 34.7% in 2019 due to its adoption of cost-effective and innovative procedures.

Essential Takeaways from the Newborn Screening Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Newborn Screening Market.

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the Newborn Screening Market.

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets.

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Newborn Screening Market.

Buy the Full Research Report of Global Newborn Screening Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/checkout/4

Important queries related to theNewborn Screening Market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Newborn Screening Market?

What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Newborn Screening Market during the forecast period (2021-2031)?

Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in specific region?

How are the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for keyword?

Why are market players eyeing opportunities in particular region?

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Browse Related Reports:

Research Antibodies Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/research-antibodies-market

Wound Cleanser Products Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wound-cleanser-products-market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Radiology Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-in-radiology-market

Electronic Medical Records Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electronic-medical-records-market

Predictive Biomarkers Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/predictive-biomarkers-market

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.