Shepherd’s Hill Academy Community Event Brings a Spirit of Collaboration
Reins of Life is an equine therapeutic program with a mission to provide mental, physical, emotional, behavioral, and spiritual healing.
Shepherd’s Hill Academy is a Christ-centered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization offering therapeutic services to teens in crisis, located in Martin, GA.
Learning Tree Academy is holistic child care and educational program for ages birth through 3rd grade.
The informative event was host to local county chambers.
To see the full picture of the collaboration occurring among these organizations in Stephens County is inspiring. I am so glad to be a part of what God is doing through this team and community.”MARTIN, GA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, Shepherd’s Hill Academy (SHA) provided the community with a free Chick-fil-A luncheon in collaboration with two other local organizations, Learning Tree Academy and Reins of Life.
— Logan Harris, Director of Learning Tree Academy
The event was organized by Learning Tree Academy, an all-inclusive educational and child care center for children birth to 3rd grade and hosted at the Family Event Pavillion on the Shepherd’s Hill campus.
The three organizations share a unified passion to provide care for families within the community. The trio is a wealth of resources for quality education and therapy, all of which was displayed throughout the luncheon. “I continue to be amazed by the hidden treasures in Stephens County,” stated one attendee. “It is so amazing to see how these three organizations are working together for a common goal.”
Logan Harris, Director of Learning Tree Academy, shared a brief overview and the mission of the center with community members. She spoke passionately about Learning Tree Academy’s all-encompassing role in the lives of the children who attend and throughout the rest of the community. “To see the full picture of the collaboration occurring among these organizations in Stephens County is inspiring,” stated Logan Harris. “I am so glad to be a part of what God is doing through this team and community.”
According to Logan Harris, she and the entire Learning Tree Academy team aim to continue to support and collaborate with others in the community in an effort to improve quality of education and quality of life for families in the area.
Next on the event docket was a presentation by the founder of Reins of Life, Cheryl Harris. During her presentation, the Reins of Life mission and the 27-year history of the organization were both shared. Also included was a deeper dive into the various equine programs that are available to Stephens, Franklin, Hart, Banks and Habersham county residents. “I had no idea how many different kinds of people ROL (Reins of Life) serves,” stated one observer. The presentation wrapped with an overview of the connection between Reins of Life and SHA, citing the therapeutic modality that horses serve for so many individuals in need.
As for the success of the event, community attendees and staff alike agreed the event was executed flawlessly, ultimately achieving the goal of spreading awareness regarding the resources available for all ages through the three collaborating organizations. “To me, the success of the event was in educating our community about our services,” pointed out Joshua Wallace, Director of Operations at Shepherd’s Hill Academy. “As a result it broadens our ability to serve families in need.”
ABOUT Shepherd’s Hill Academy
Shepherd’s Hill Academy is an accredited and licensed nature-based therapeutic boarding school, providing care for teens in crisis. Founded in 2001, Shepherd’s Hill sits upon a sprawling oasis that covers over 200 acres with 24/7 care for ages 12 to 17. Teens experience an unplugged environment complete with equine therapy, group therapy, one-on-one therapy, hands-on agricultural experiences, once a month field trips, Christ-centered weekly chapel, and more.
For more information on how to partner with Shepherd’s Hill Academy in their mission to help teens in crisis, please contact joshua@shepherdshillacademy.org. To learn more about how Shepherd’s Hill can help your teenager, visit www.shepherdshillacademy.org.
ABOUT Learning Tree Academy
The Learning Tree Academy is a child care center that works to provide quality and unique care and education to ages birth through 3rd grade. The center employs a holistic approach to care for all ages, developing and empowering young individuals through the strengthening of the intellectual, social-emotional, physical, and spiritual being. For more information visit thelearningtreeacademy.com.
ABOUT Reins of Life
Reins of Life is an equine therapeutic program with a mission to provide mental, physical, emotional, behavioral, and spiritual healing to individuals in the community by harnessing the powerful connection between horses and people. To learn more about Reins of Life, visit www.reinsoflife.net.
Joshua Wallace
Shepherd's Hill Academy
joshua@shepherdshillacademy.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook