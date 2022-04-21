5WPR Founder Ronn Torossian Announces How to Utilize Social Media During a PR Crisis

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronn Torossian, Founder of 5WPR says for an organization’s PR efforts, social media can often be a blessing. Social media platforms help organizations keep current and prospective customers engaged. These platforms are also very important for the brand positioning of companies, and for sharing missions and values. During conflict or a crisis, social media platforms can be used to express a company’s stance on an issue that relates to their mission.

Social media strategy – Torossian adds that during a crisis, a business has to understand that it is a difficult time for customers and followers, and they need to be reassured. It is important to curate content across social media platforms. Sometimes saying nothing is the best response. Sometimes customers need useful resources. A business should never get involved in any political discussion. A Reddit user once posted a remark about how a new teapot launched by JC Penney resembled Hitler. The Telegraph ran a story on it. JC Penney was forced to respond and did so with characteristic humor. To avoid the issue from snowballing into a social media crisis, JC Penney responded to hundreds of tweets with a humorous message which stated that if they wanted their teapot to resemble something, a snowman would have been a more obvious choice! This turned out to be beneficial for the business, as the teapot sold like hot cakes.

Maintain positivity on social media - During a crisis, it is important to maintain positivity for customers. Genuine queries about how the audience is adapting to a situation will deepen interactions with them. This also shows that a business is genuinely interested and supportive of its patrons. Forming groups on social media platforms like Facebook can also help start conversations. Highlighting the positive outcomes of a crisis will also help to keep the thoughts of customers positive.

Collaborate - PR and social media teams should work together. This results in a unified message that can be successfully used across all social media platforms. For instance, during a crisis, PR and social media teams can work together to update a company’s hours of operation on social media. The audience should be well informed about any changes in business. Since the reputation of a business is at stake during a crisis, the social media team will benefit from working with PR professionals. Together they will be able to craft messages marked by authenticity and empathy.

Manage online presence - For a company to present itself effectively within a digital world, having an online presence is essential. When PR provides genuinely helpful content, it helps to elevate the image of a brand. It also helps to establish trust. When PR professionals manage the online reputation of a brand, they also influence how people perceive a brand. The brand narrative will impact how the target audience views an organization during a crisis.

Ronn Torossian founded 5WPR, a leading PR firm.

Media Contact: Ron Torossian, 212-999-5585