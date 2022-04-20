Dental 3D Printing Market Study Report Based on Size, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research

he global dental 3D printing market size is expected to reach USD 12.46 Billion at a steady CAGR of 26.5% in 2028

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market evaluation report on the dental 3D printing market explores how the Dental 3D Printing market will continue to expand for the forecast period 2020 - 2027. The study further serves as a unique research for stakeholders, product owners, and field marketing executives looking for actionable data and unique resource on market size, share, and growth. The market intelligence report gives business evangelists an authority to review the major trends, opportunities, and challenges expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period. Importantly, the study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies.The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario.

Increasing prevalence of dental diseases and growing demand to treat these conditions are among some other key factors driving global dental 3D printing market growth

Dental 3D Printing Market Size – USD 1,871.0 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 26.5%, Market Trends – Growing geriatric population

The application of dental 3D printing is in producing dental crowns that are the most frequently used parts in dental procedures to correct damaged or reproduce missing teeth. With wide variations in teeth structure of different individuals, the use of dental 3D printing can significantly decrease the time and expense needed for creating unique customized dental parts.

Growing geriatric population and increasing demand for 3D printed dental prostheses is a significant factor fueling market growth. 3D printed dental prostheses are more precise than dental prostheses produced through other means and have minimal chances of occurrence of residual structural imperfections and defects, resulting in improved longevity.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Dental 3D Printing industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Dental 3D Printing market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

In March 2021, Stratasys Ltd. made an announcement about the introduction of an innovative 3D printer to provide dental laboratories 3D printing efficiency, combined with realistic and precise model created using PolyJet technology.

Selective laser sintering finds application in the fabrication of dental anatomical study models, drilling & cutting guides, and for designing prototypes. The benefits delivered by selective laser sintering technology are ease of autoclavability, complete printed models’ mechanical functionality, and reduced cost of 3D printed models, in case of mass production.

Dental 3D printing finds extensive use in producing dental implants and provides precise size, shape, color, and position of implants to ascertain a suitable match to the individual patient’s teeth contour. 3D printers enable laboratories and implantologists to improve dental implant workflow, along with addressing the high-fidelity accuracy requirements for such applications. Dental 3D printers, apart from handling dental implants, also 3D print the drill guides required to accomplish certain dental procedures.

Dental 3D printing market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to high adoption of 3D printing technology in the medical sector and rising demand for cosmetic dental care. In addition, presence of leading market players in providing dental 3D printing solutions and increasing investment in R&D activities is supporting market growth.

Key players in the market include Stratasys Ltd., Dentsply Sirona Inc., EnvisionTEC, 3D Systems Inc., Straumann Group, Formlabs, Roland DG Corporation, Renishaw PLC, Carbon Inc., and DWS Systems SRL.

Emergen Research has segmented the global dental 3D printing market on the basis of component, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Materials

Equipment

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Selective Laser Sintering

Vat Photopolymerization

PolyJet Printing

Fused Deposition Modelling

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Orthodontics

Prosthodontics

Implantology

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Laboratories

Research Institutes

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Dental 3D Printing market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Dental 3D Printing market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Elucidating the competitive landscape of the Global Dental 3D Printing Market:

The global Dental 3D Printing market report offers viable insights into the competitive spectrum of the Dental 3D Printing business sphere.

The report systematically profiles the company information of each market player.

It identifies the estimated industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

The study showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders.

It offers critical data & information about the product application scope and the end-user landscape.

The study provides salient information about the pricing models of the products offered by these companies. Moreover, it determines the gross profits and losses experienced by them throughout their market tenures.

