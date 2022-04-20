Submit Release
All-Natural ‘BJuiced’ Butt Enhancement Serum Blows the Competition Away with African Inspired Plumping Oil

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Did you know according to the National Association of Plastic Surgeons, butt enhancement procedures are up nearly 20 percent? That’s right. Invasive surgery is surging, but one beauty phenom has a non-invasive method to get the best results. Meet Naja Torrance, owner of the secret serum behind the BJuiced craze.

Naja is starting a butt lifting revolution without harsh chemicals, hours of workouts and crunches, or costly surgeries. Daily application of BJuiced helps users sculpt and mold their bodies to their desire. Naja’s proprietary serum offers a premium butt lift in a bottle.

Forget the pain and recovery time from a surgical procedure – instead, join the thousands who redefine their bodies and backsides with the BJuiced Butt Enhancement Serum. This all-natural oil is ethically sourced from the Motherland. Each drop is handmade from raw natural ingredients.

This unique blend crafted by Naja is lifting bums and building self-esteem. BJuiced is all the rage with glowing 5-star reviews from the Washington mountains to the Lone Star State. Faithful users get quick results. “Girl, I’ve been using this oil for almost two weeks, and I noticed my butt getting more plump,” says Susana from Vancouver. “The scent smells amazing! Besides the purpose of it, it’s truly like an act of self-care,” adds Angelica from California.

This sought-after secret oil is a game-changer in the beauty industry. In record time, the original serum offers a softer, firmer, plumper butt. Finally, the Florida-based company turns the page on toxic beauty buys with a natural alternative. CEO Naja Torrance is on a mission to help women embrace their curves. “I just want people to feel beautiful. One Bottle at a time!”

For more information, visit www.B-juiced.com

Naja Torrance
BJuiced
+1 561-367-5038
