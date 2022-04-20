Smart Home Devices Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 18% Through 2026

Smart Home Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Smart Home Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the smart home devices market size is expected to grow from $78.44 billion in 2021 to $92.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%. The change in the smart homes device market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $176.10 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.5%. The rise in the need to save energy and decrease carbon emission drives the smart home devices market growth.

The smart homes devices market consists of sales of smart home appliances and devices. Smart home devices are controlled remotely from any internet-connected place in the world using a mobile or any other network device. Appliances of the smart homes are interconnected in such a manner that the user gets the access to control the functions such as security check to the home, temperature, lighting, and home theatre.

Global Smart Home Devices Market Trends

Companies are developing voice assistants to control smart home devices. Voice assistants are digital assistants that react to voice commands and reply with relevant information. They are different from the traditional keyboard-based searches. They put more focus on the conversational phrasing of any content and prioritize the long tail keywords for any search.

Global Smart Home Devices Market Segments

The global smart home device market is segmented:

By Technology: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

By Application: Energy Management, Climate Control System, Healthcare System, Home Entertainment System, Lighting Control System, Security and Access Control System

By Sales Channel: Online, Offline

By Geography: The global smart home market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Smart Home Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smart home devices market overviews, smart home devices market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global smart home devices market, smart home devices global market share, smart home devices global market segments and geographies, smart home devices market players, smart home devices market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The smart home devices market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Smart Home Devices Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ABB Ltd, General Electric Company, Johnson ControlsInc., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International, LG Electronics, Emerson Electric Corporation, BSH Hausgerate GmbH, and Amazon Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

