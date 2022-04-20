E-Cigarettes Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

E-Cigarettes Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s E-Cigarettes Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘E-Cigarettes Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the e-cigarettes market size is expected to grow from $18.15 billion in 2021 to $21.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s e cigarettes market research the market is expected to reach $38.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.5%. Rising awareness of health issues caused by smoking conventional tobacco cigarettes among the smoking population is driving the e cigarettes market growth.

Want to learn more on the e-cigarettes market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2665&type=smp

The e-cigarettes market consists of sales of e-cigarettes. An E-cigarette is a handheld battery-operated electronic device that contains a solution of nicotine, glycerine, and flavorings which turns into a mist that can be inhaled by the user. These are available in various flavors such as mint, menthol, and chocolate.

Global E-Cigarettes Market Trends

An increasing number of mergers and acquisitions between traditional cigarette and e-cigarette manufacturers is trending in the e-cigarettes market. Traditional cigarette manufacturing companies and e-cigarette manufacturers are collaborating for product development or to improve their presence in the global market.

Global E-Cigarettes Market Segments

The global e-cig market is segmented:

By Product Type: Disposable, Rechargable, Modular

By Composition Used: Tobacco, Flavors, Nicotine-Free

By Distribution Channel: Specialist E-Cig Shops, Online, Supermarkets, Tobacconist, Others

By Geography: The global ecigarettes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global e-cigarettes market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/e-cigarettes-global-market-report

E-Cigarettes Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides e-cigarettes market overviews, global e cigarettes market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global e-cigarettes global market, e-cigarettes market share, e-cigarettes market segments and geographies, e-cigarettes global market players, e-cigarettes global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The e-cigarettes market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s E-Cigarettes Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Philip Morris International, MCIG Inc, Altria Group Inc, British American Tobacco plc, Japan Tobacco Inc, Imperial Tobacco Group, Njoy Inc, International Vapor Group, Reynolds American Inc, and VMR Product.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Cigarettes, Cigars And Cigarillos Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cigarettes-cigars-and-cigarillos-global-market-report

Tobacco Products Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cigarettes-cigars-and-cigarillos-global-market-report

Smoking And Other Tobacco Products Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smoking-and-other-tobacco-products-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/