Morocco Records 56 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, April 20 - Morocco recorded 56 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the ministry of Health and Social Protection said Tuesday, adding that 63 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,800,141 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,277,130, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,219,039 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,164,467, while recoveries increased to 1,147,803, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.6%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (27), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (10), Marrakech-Safi (08), Souss-Massa (03), Eastern region (05), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (02), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (01), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (01), Souss-Massa (01) and Fez-Meknes (01).

The total number of deaths stood at 16,064 (case fatality rate 1.4%) with no new case reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases totaled 600, while four severe cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 13 cases.

MAP 19 avril 2022