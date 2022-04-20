Chemical Sensors Market Integrates AI Algorithms For Material Innovations

Chemical Sensors Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) is an emerging trend in the chemical sensors market. Artificial intelligence is increasingly being used in chemical sensors to assist in the identification and quantification of the ubiquitous mix of chemicals that comprise the environment. The ability of novel AI algorithms to seamlessly integrate with chemical sensors for material innovations and robust additive manufacturing technologies is impressive.

The global chemical sensors market size is expected to grow from $26.38 billion in 2021 to $28.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The chemical sensor market is expected to reach $37.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The increasing use of chemical sensors in the automotive industry is expected to drive chemical sensors market industry growth in the forecast period. Automobile traffic is the primary source of exhaust gases. The chemical sensors and measurement technology can aid in improving engine performance, increasing energy efficiency, and lowering pollutant emissions. For instance, in January 2021, Gentex Corporation, a US-based high technology electronics company, introduced nanofiber sensing technology for detecting a wide range of chemicals, ranging from explosives to volatile organic compounds, with applications in a variety of industries including automotive, aerospace, and others. The company is presently working on a variant of this technology with an autonomous vehicle manufacturer to deliver the first smoke detector developed to identify smoke and vape within the vehicle environment. According to the global chemical sensors market analysis, the rising use of chemical sensors in the automotive industry propels the growth of the market.

Major players covered in the global chemical sensors industry are Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Halma PLC, Denso Corporation, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Intelligent Optical Systems, SICK AG, Alpha MOS, and The Bosch Group.

TBRC’s global chemical sensors market research report is segmented by product type into optical, pallister or catalytic bead, others, by particulate type into liquid, gas, by detection method into pH sensors, humidity sensors, bio sensors, by end-user into automotive, medical, environmental monitoring, industrial, others.

