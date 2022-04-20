Weapon Night Sight Market to Grow at CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The weapon night sight market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period to reach a value of US$ 2.9 Bn in 2027; states Stratview Research.

What are Weapon Night Sight Devices?

Weapon night sight devices provide a major operational edge in the current generation of warfare, meeting the needs of the dismounted soldiers, marksmen, and snipers. These sighting devices can be mounted on a variety of weapons and small arms. Below given are some of the benefits of these devices –

They aid in accurate target detection, in poor light conditions, and during night time, providing vital information for the execution of military operations.

These systems are integrated with the guns carried by armed troops and military vehicles.

They provide clearer images and present an effective field of view for dismounted soldiers and vehicles for enemy sighting and combat operations.

These weapon night sights are used by military forces across the globe, to execute successful stealth military operations.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

There has been an unprecedented demand for weapon night sights in recent years as a number of military operations; such as counter-terrorism and anti-militant missions that occur during the night hours or under poor visibility conditions. As a result, there have been significant investments directed at these systems by the Defense authorities, which has radically influenced the market growth. Some of them are:

In December 2021, Thales launched their XTRAIM weapon sight, offering day/night de camouflage capabilities for dismounted soldiers.

It is a lightweight device and is compatible with a variety of weapons, such as light machine guns and shoulder-fired assault rifles, providing soldiers with an unparalleled precise night-firing capability.

In January 2019, EOTech, a division of L3Harris Technologies, Inc., signed a five-year contract worth US$ 26.3 million with the US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), to provide the US armed troops with the latest holographic weapon sights and G33 clip-on magnifier optics.

With such developments, coupled with the rising border conflicts, anti-terrorist missions, and the current Russia-Ukraine war, it is expected that there would be massive growth in the overall production and deployment of these weapon night sights for military personnel.





Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following 3 ways which fulfil the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Product Type - Gun-Mounted Weapon Night Sight and Vehicle-Mounted Weapon Night Sight. Technology Type –

Image Intensification Technology - Gen I-III, Gen-IV.

Thermal Technology - SWIR, MWIR, and LWIR, and

Fusion Technology - Optical Image Integration and Digital Image Integration.

Region –

North America - The USA, Canada, and Mexico,

Europe - Germany, France, The UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe,

Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific, and

Rest of the World - Brazil, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Others.

Market Insights

Based on the product type- Gun-mounted weapon night sight holds the dominant share and is also likely to continue its supremacy throughout the forecast period.

It is primarily due to its wide usage, lower cost, portability feature, and easy-to-use interface.

These systems are largely used by armed forces on stealth missions.

Based on the platform type, the market is bifurcated into ground-based, air-based, and naval-based platforms. As these devices are frequently used by dismounted soldiers for enhanced night-firing capabilities in several ground-based combat missions, the ground-based platform is likely to continue as the major demand generator for weapon night sights in the coming years.

Based on the technology type, the weapon night sight market is classified as image intensification technology, thermal technology, and fusion technology. All three technology types are further bifurcated with the sole aim to provide a panoramic view of the market.

Image intensification is divided into generation I-III and IV systems.

is divided into generation I-III and IV systems. Thermal night sights are segmented into SWIR, MWIR, and LWIR, and

are segmented into SWIR, MWIR, and LWIR, and Fused night sights into optical and digital image integration.

In recent years, weapon night sights embedded with thermal technology have generated a large demand. This is because the performance of thermal weapon sights is not affected by the absence of a light source, as they work exclusively on detecting the heat radiations of the target and their surroundings. Therefore, with the increasing anti-terrorism missions across the globe, the demand for thermal weapon night sights is expected to increase.

Which region leads the Market?

North America is likely to maintain its supremacy in the weapon night sight market throughout the forecast period.

As the weapon night sights substantially augment the night-firing capabilities of the armed forces, the US DoD has been extensively investing in them.

Moreover, the region is the home to the major companies in the market such as L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, and Elbit Systems Ltd., which are among the major contractors for the regional defense authorities.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

As a result of a few mergers and acquisitions, the overall competitive landscape of the Weapon Night Sight Market has been affected. After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

BAE Systems

Thales Group

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Raytheon Technologies

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Weapon Night Sight Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

