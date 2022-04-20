Robotic Process Automation in Manufacturing Market Technology, Applications, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Size & Share

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for automation in manufacturing and rising integration of RPA in manufacturing process are some key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in manufacturing market size reached USD 7.60 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 33.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for automation in manufacturing and rising integration of RPA in manufacturing process are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth globally.

Rising demand for automation in manufacturing has led to increased efficiency, reduced errors and risk, improved profits, and proper compliance. Moreover, it helps in managing various aspects of manufacturing process such as supply chains, operations, customer engagement, and employee empowerment.

Traditional automation uses Application Programming Interface (APIs), which makes integration of application in diverse systems more difficult. Similarly, restrictions in customization of application makes it difficult to adopt automation in legacy systems.

While RPA uses software bots that are deployed in front-end of system and can be customized easily in order to meet needs of end-user. It is suitable to perform back-end office functions such as billing, invoice management, data transfer and analysis, and others. Using RPA is convenient for scaling automation wherein user can use an orchestrator to configure, coordinate, and manage RPA in various stages of a manufacturing project. This is the key factor responsible for increase in demand and adoption of RPA in manufacturing thereby driving growth of the market globally.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are: Pegasystems Inc., Automation Anywhere, Inc., Blue Prism Limited, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, Kofax Inc., UiPath Inc., Celaton Limited, Xerox Corporation, NICE Ltd, and WorkFusion, Inc.

The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. Additionally, the report also covers details of the company, such as sales and distribution area, product portfolios, specifications, and others.

Emergen Research has segmented global RPA in manufacturing market on the basis of process, operation, component, organization size, deployment, and region:

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Automated Solution

Report Automation

Demand and Supply planning

Decision Support & Management Solution

Workflow Management

Invoice Management

ERP Management

Purchase Order Management

Interaction Solution

Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Rule Based

Knowledge Based

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Software

Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

On-cloud

On-premise

Key Highlights from the Report

Software segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing demand for solutions for remote accessibility that ensures better coordination among various teams

On-cloud segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to increase in demand for cost-effective solutions for installing and maintaining the cloud. It also simplifies implementation of applications on the cloud platform and reduces dependency on Information Technology (IT) and support team. On-cloud deployment facilitates remote accessibility which enables users to use software systems with downloading it.

North America market is expected to register a considerably large revenue share in RPA in manufacturing market over the forecast period than other regional markets due to robust presence of major market players providing RPA services and solutions such as Pegasystems Inc, Automation Anywhere, Inc., WorkFusion, Inc., and Xerox Corporation

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Robotic Process Automation in Manufacturing market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Robotic Process Automation in Manufacturing market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Questions & Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Robotic Process Automation in Manufacturing market ?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Robotic Process Automation in Manufacturing market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Robotic Process Automation in Manufacturing market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Robotic Process Automation in Manufacturing market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.

