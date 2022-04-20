One of America's Contemporary Business Success Stories Chronicled in Lisa D. Foster's New Book BAG LADY
Release slated for Earth Day on April 23rd via John Hunt Publishing and on Amazon starting May 1st.WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From English teacher to the founder and head of one of America's green business innovators, Lisa D. Foster shares her journey in the soon to be released memoir, Bag Lady: How I Started a Business for a Greener World and Changed the Way America Shops.
The story started easily. A simple observation of seeing someone reusing a grocery bag. Lisa took that germ of inspiration, her tenacity, and a solid mountain of environmental research, and created the first to market reusable grocery bag company, 1 Bag at a Time Inc.
With sales of more than 8 million per year, and ranking in the top 3 bag suppliers in the United States under her leadership, she saw reusable grocery bag use rise from 3 % in 2005 to 60 % by the time she sold the company in 2017.
Lisa D. Foster now works as a professional business coach and corporate speaker, offering advice, tips, and tools on how individuals and businesses can better implement green initiatives in their work, remaining efficient, financially viable, and better servants to the planet.
