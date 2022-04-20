IoT Chip Market Technology, Demand, Future Growth, Applications, Types, Analysis, Insights and Forecasts 2030
IoT Chip Market Trends – - Increasing R&D activities for the development of innovative IoT chips
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Internet of Things (IoT) chip market size reached USD 13.05 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing demand for wearables such as fitness trackers, gaming simulators, smart posture trainers, smart shoes, and Near-Field Communication (NFC) smart rings is driving global IoT chip market revenue growth.
NFC ring embedded with network connectivity, sensors, and software enables individuals to share and exchange data. Features such as automatic running, program lock, business card share, and intelligent door lock are present in NFC rings. Thus, NFC rings eliminate the need for carrying car keys, credit cards, and door keys. One can easily unlock their home’s door with the help of NFC ring if the door has an NFC-enabled lock. In addition, NFC rings supports metro ticketing, which is the next generation of metro fare collection systems and ticketing is more user-friendly, and hassle-free. It saves time of passengers when compared to traditional ticketing systems as it enables passengers to use mobile phones, bank cards, or NFC rings for contactless and cashless payments during traveling.
Fitness trackers are being widely adopted by individuals, which help them monitor their health and fitness. Those trackers are automatic wrist bands that help monitor heart rate, sleep level as well as track calories and activities throughout the day. These IoT wearable devices have significantly improved lifestyle of individuals, leading to increasing adoption. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.
Key Players Profiled in the Report are: Samsung, Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics, Microchip Technology Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, and MediaTek Inc.
Emergen Research has segmented the global IoT chip market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)
Logic Device
Field-Programmable Gate Array
Memory Device
Dynamic Random-Access Memory
Static Random-Access Memory
Sensor
Heart Rate Sensor
Temperature Sensor
Pressure Sensor
Blood Glucose Sensor
Image Sensor
Flow Sensor
Blood Oxygen Sensor
Humidity Sensor
Ambient Light Sensor
Gas Sensor
Motion & Position Sensor
Electrocardiogram Sensor
Inertial Measurement Unit
Accelerometer
Processor
Application Processor
Digital Signal Processor
Microcontroller
Connectivity IC
Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)
Bluetooth
Zigbee
Ethernet
Ant+
Thread
Wireless Highway Addressable Remote Transducer
Near-Field Communication (NFC)
Global Navigation Satellite System Module
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)
Aerospace & Defense
Consumer Electronics
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Agriculture
Healthcare
Retail
Automotive
Building Automation
Oil & Gas
Others
