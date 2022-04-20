IoT Chip Market Technology, Demand, Future Growth, Applications, Types, Analysis, Insights and Forecasts 2030

Emergen Research Logo

IoT Chip Market Trends – - Increasing R&D activities for the development of innovative IoT chips

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Internet of Things (IoT) chip market size reached USD 13.05 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing demand for wearables such as fitness trackers, gaming simulators, smart posture trainers, smart shoes, and Near-Field Communication (NFC) smart rings is driving global IoT chip market revenue growth.

NFC ring embedded with network connectivity, sensors, and software enables individuals to share and exchange data. Features such as automatic running, program lock, business card share, and intelligent door lock are present in NFC rings. Thus, NFC rings eliminate the need for carrying car keys, credit cards, and door keys. One can easily unlock their home’s door with the help of NFC ring if the door has an NFC-enabled lock. In addition, NFC rings supports metro ticketing, which is the next generation of metro fare collection systems and ticketing is more user-friendly, and hassle-free. It saves time of passengers when compared to traditional ticketing systems as it enables passengers to use mobile phones, bank cards, or NFC rings for contactless and cashless payments during traveling.

Fitness trackers are being widely adopted by individuals, which help them monitor their health and fitness. Those trackers are automatic wrist bands that help monitor heart rate, sleep level as well as track calories and activities throughout the day. These IoT wearable devices have significantly improved lifestyle of individuals, leading to increasing adoption. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are: Samsung, Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics, Microchip Technology Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, and MediaTek Inc.

The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. Additionally, the report also covers details of the company, such as sales and distribution area, product portfolios, specifications, and others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global IoT chip market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Logic Device

Field-Programmable Gate Array

Memory Device

Dynamic Random-Access Memory

Static Random-Access Memory

Sensor

Heart Rate Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Blood Glucose Sensor

Image Sensor

Flow Sensor

Blood Oxygen Sensor

Humidity Sensor

Ambient Light Sensor

Gas Sensor

Motion & Position Sensor

Electrocardiogram Sensor

Inertial Measurement Unit

Accelerometer

Processor

Application Processor

Digital Signal Processor

Microcontroller

Connectivity IC

Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)

Bluetooth

Zigbee

Ethernet

Ant+

Thread

Wireless Highway Addressable Remote Transducer

Near-Field Communication (NFC)

Global Navigation Satellite System Module

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Agriculture

Healthcare

Retail

Automotive

Building Automation

Oil & Gas

Others

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global IoT Chip market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the IoT Chip market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the IoT Chip market ?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the IoT Chip market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the IoT Chip market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global IoT Chip market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.

