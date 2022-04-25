YADA DOOR OPEN TO 9 MILLION IMPRESSION ON GOOGLE
"WAS NOT ABLE TO LOG ON TO GOOGLE BING YAHOO OR DUCKDUCKGO BUT GOD OPEN THE DOOR"SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today YADA DOOR known as YADA 4.0 SMALL OPERATING SYSTEM historically and successfully opened its door to the world by providing customers with the power of God's Word and technology excellence in achieving personal and small business financial knowledge that empowers citizens worldwide to establish and maintain a high quality of living both spiritually and financially.
YADA with a long A is a Hebrew word that means: The Knowledge of Christ.
April 17th, 2022, at 10:00AM PST YADA CEO Rayford Roberson witnessed the successful development and launch of posting images and video resulting in confirming YADA DOOR is on the right track to sustaining the availability of increasing financial freedom.
YADA DOOR launched 1:00 AM EST and 10:00 PM PST and by 2:00AM EST YADA DOOR was at 6.2 million. Despite the inability to go on to all search engines from Google buffering, Bing.com, Yahoo.com, and Duckduckgo.com no confidence was lost by CEO Rayford Roberson who was not able to access a log on to YADA DOOR. Praying to God he fell asleep saying " I have done all that I can".
On the morning of April 18th at 5:00AM PST, Roberson confirmed YADA DOOR hit 6.5 million impressions. Moved by God’s spirit, Roberson completed a screen shot, God said go to Go Google, typed in BING.COM and BING.COM impression 4.0 million. Roberson’s enthusiasm and acknowledgement of his faith God told him to make a copy to document and show it to the world.
By 3:00PM EST Google, Bing, Yahoo, and Duckduckgo.com were allowing YADA DOOR to open resulting in 7.0 million impressions. At 10:00PM PST on April 18th, 2022, when all open search engines were open, YADA DOOR hit 9,000,020.00 at 0.52 sec within 24 hours.
YADA DOOR THANKS EVERYONE WORDWIDE FOR SUPPORTING THE LAUNCH.
"Google, Bing, should be willing to working with Roberson and the YADA DOOR to enhance it to be greater for the people and to go from 1 trillion to 2 trillion. YAHOO and Duckduckgo.com should be in line to also reach such a mark and add YADA DOOR as an asset. They should use their money and resources to collaboratively work with YADA DOOR to ensure free application opportunities worldwide yielding not only blessings to these companies but prosperity for all."
"Special congratulations to Jon Batiste for his great win at the GRAMMY winning 5 of 11 GRAMMYS the biggest Album of the Year!" Roberson Said.
Rayford Roberson
YADA CORPORATION
+1 559-369-3413
