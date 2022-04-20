Inulin Market | 2022 | Industry Share, Size, Analysis by 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Inulin Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027; The global market reached a value of US$ 1.47 Billion in 2021. Inulin represents a white, mildly sweet, indigestible carbohydrate usually found in various fruits, herbs, and vegetables, which include wheat, onions, bananas, leeks, asparagus, etc. It is rich in fiber and low in calories and slows digestion, increases fullness, minimizes cholesterol absorption, etc. Inulin helps in promoting digestive health, controlling blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of colon cancer, etc. It also assists in stimulating the immune system, decreasing pathogenic bacteria in the intestine, relieving constipation, lowering the risk of osteoporosis by enhancing mineral absorption, etc. Inulin is extensively used in the manufacturing of confectionery items, milk desserts, baked goods, yogurt, fresh cheese, chocolates, etc.

The growing utilization of inulin in the production of dairy products on account of its stabilizing, thickening, and emulsifying properties represents one of the primary factors driving the inulin market across the globe. Moreover, it also improves the stability of emulsions and foams, including aerated drinks, sauces, ice creams, table spreads, etc. Besides this, the increasing consumer concerns towards gut health due to elevating occurrences of gastrointestinal tract diseases are further propelling the growth of the market. Additionally, inulin offers numerous benefits, such as water solubility, low friability, stability against gastric and intestinal enzymes, etc., which, in turn, is also escalating the product demand. Moreover, the rising prevalence of diabetes due to physical inactivity among individuals is anticipated to bolster the inulin market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.33 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.05% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape:

BENEO GmbH (Südzucker AG)

Cargill Incorporated

Ciranda Inc

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

Jarrow Formulas Inc

NOW Foods

Nutriagaves Group

PMV Nutrient Products Pvt Ltd

Sensus B.V. (Coöperatie Koninklijke Cosun U.A.)

Steviva Brands Inc

The Tierra Group.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Jerusalem Artichoke Inulin

Chicory Inulin

Agave Inulin

Breakup by Form:

Powder

Liquid

Breakup by Nature:

Organic

Conventional

Breakup by Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Food and Beverage

Bakery and Confectionery Products

Cereals

Meat Products

Sports Drinks

Dairy Products

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

