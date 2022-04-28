PharmaCircle the Thought Leader in Drug Delivery and Formulation Development Launches "Smart Search"

The difference is in the details

Smart Search Engine Deciphers the World of Pharmaceutical Data and Analysis through a Single Search Box

Smart Search Function is the most powerful, comprehensive, fastest and efficient tool out there. It provides the simplest form of "Google Search" type interface.” — Dr. Tugrul Kararli, President and Founder

SUNNY ISLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- PharmaCircle , the leading provider of authoritative information, global insight, and expert analysis on the pharmaceutical, biotech, drug delivery technology and device industries, launches its Smart Search engine to provide the most comprehensive information tool in the healthcare industry. Dr. Tugrul Kararli , the President and Founder of PharmaCircle stated that: "We are very excited to launch our Smart Search Engine, which provides the simplest form of "Google Search" type interface that everyone is accustomed to using. This innovative and easy to use search functionality effortlessly allows users to access PharmaCircle's vast amount of hand-curated business and R&D intelligence service content".PharmaCircle's Smart Search Engine eliminates the need to make module, interface, and search field selection decisions by making the contents of the complete set of business and R&D information modules available in the background. Users can create complex search queries without any prior knowledge of how to navigate and use the platform. Smart Search automatically adjusts to each user query, detecting intent with its autocomplete, relevancy mapping, and ordering filters to yield precise results quickly and effectively.Following the execution of the formulated search queries, the engine displays the total number of matching records from each content set. The results corresponding to each content set are presented in the form of dynamic, interactive charts and tables created by the Turboard Business Intelligence and Data analytics software. Users can also save their searches for later use.For more information about Smart Search, go to www.pharmacircle.com/info/products , and please email us at info@pharmacircle.com to schedule a one-on-one demo meeting.About PHARMACIRCLE: Since 2003, PharmaCircle has been providing clients with the integrated data, powerful analysis tools and industry knowledge needed to solve complex, real world challenges in product development and innovation. PharmaCircle serves commercial and emerging stage life sciences companies and suppliers from around the world. Most of the top 50 pharmaceutical and Biologics companies in the world are longstanding clients. PharmaCircle provides three subscription service solutions: Professional, Elite and Premium. More information can be found about PharmaCircle at www.pharmacircle.com , or at info@pharmacircle.com.

TO LEARN MORE ABOUT PHARMACIRCLE AND SMART SEARCH ENGINE, WATCH THIS VIDEO: