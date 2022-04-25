Historical Wardrobe Brings The Past to Life For Two New Fox Series to Premiere This Week

Robert Gould Shaw - 54th Massachusetts General Grant and Staff Davey Crockett

Providing costume rentals, design, research, and fabrication for Feature Films, Documentaries, Television, and Museum projects.

We know production -- not just facts and fabrics.” — Kevin R. Hershberger

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Historical Wardrobe of Richmond, Virginia exclusively provided costumes for hundreds of characters across two centuries to help bring the stories of America's past to life for two new historical TV Series’ airing soon on Fox Business and the streaming service Fox Nation.

Historical Wardrobe also recently launched a new, streamlined website to showcase the more than 10,000 costumes in the collection which focuses on nearly 400 years of history from 1607 Jamestown to the 1980s.

A veteran-owned business, the company provides costume rentals, design, research, and fabrication for Feature Films, Documentaries, Television, and Museum Film projects.

Premiering on Thursday April 28th, the Fox Business Series “Legends & Lies” features dramatic recreations about historic events, including the founding of America, the Wild West, and the Civil War. Historical Wardrobe designed costumes for and dressed hundreds of actors and extras for all three seasons.

Also featuring costumes from Historical Wardrobe is the new Fox Nation Series “Kelsey Grammer’s Historic Battles for America,” which looks at “eight key battles that left an indelible mark on this nation,” including the Revolutionary War, the Texas Revolution, the Civil War and the American Indian Wars. The eight-part series debuts for the subscription platform on May 1st.

Historical Wardrobe’s broad and ever-growing rental inventory is always expanding and exploring new historical periods with authentic textiles and original patterns. Costume styles, patterns, and colors are all based on original garments, contemporary artwork, and primary resources.

For "Legends & Lies,” the majority of the clothing was made from natural fibers such as cotton, linen, wool or silk. The costume team even fabricated exclusive garments for the principal characters from original clothing and patterns to provide the most historically accurate touches possible -- such as hand sewn button holes, and hand top-stitching for camera close-ups.

Historical Wardrobe is a subsidiary of LionHeart FilmWorks and is managed by historian and Emmy-Nominated filmmaker Kevin R. Hershberger

"We have fabricated our costumes with perfect authenticity and by using our honest experience to provide perfection for the camera, while at the same time meeting all budgetary needs,” claims Hershberger. ”We know production -- not just facts and fabrics."

About Kevin R. Hershberger

Emmy-nominated director, screenwriter and producer, Kevin R. Hershberger's productions have been awarded more than 70 national and international film festival and industry awards. Hershberger is himself a historian and veteran, having served as a Military Intelligence Officer in the United States Army.



Historical Wardrobe - Civil War Costume Showcase