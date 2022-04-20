NFT Nashville to Host First Blockchain & NFT Arts and Music Festival in Nashville

The ground-breaking event will be hosted between September 2nd – 5th, 2022 in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The creators of NFT Nashville are pleased to announce the upcoming launch of the city’s first Web3 & NFT Arts and Music festival on September 2nd – 5th, 2022.NFT Nashville is an event company focused on bringing Web3, Blockchain, crypto, NFT, and metaverse communities together in the grand Music City - Nashville. The project is co-created, curated, and supported by a host of noteworthy sponsors, including Executive Brand Growth, ViRSE, Booth Life, Infvnte, team checked, Crypto Holdem, Guidance Whiskey, and many more.In the project’s most recent news, NFT Nashville will soon be hosting the first ever NFT Arts and Music Festival in Nashville on September 2nd – 5th, 2022. The massive, game-changing event will feature music, art, and keynotes from some of the most innovative names in the industry, with attendees getting to see the latest advancements in Blockchain & NFT technology and its impact on the world.“For decades, Nashville has been known as the songwriting, music, and publishing capital of the world,” says founder of NFT Nashville, John Mediana. “There will be a time, and that time is coming soon, that Nashville will be known as the MINTING capital of the world - a place to collaborate and be an incubator hub for Web3 and tech. We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring this opportunity to you all soon.”Upon the projects launch, 500 exclusive VIP early bird tickets will be available at $999, tickets are valued at $1,750. Prices will be going up as the event gets closer.For more information about NFT Nashville, or the event, please visit https://www.nftnashville.live/ About NFT NashvilleNFT Nashville is an event & technology company founded by John Mediana, an expert in media, marketing, and community building. The project is currently one of Tennessee’s #1 fastest growing Web3 communities, with new members being added each day.