Alex Henry Foster Performs Ukraine Relief Event April 23 Benefiting Music Saves UA
Alex Henry Foster, All the Violence in the World direct-to-vinyl lathe-cut, collectors limited edition LP.
Livestream Concert Will Feature All-New Music From Foster’s Echo Mountain Studio in Virginia; Foster Honors Lou Reed With “The Power Of The Heart” Cover May 6
We will be teaming up with our dear friends from the Music Saves UA organization in order to contribute to their humanitarian help and relief efforts towards the Ukrainian people's most urgent needs”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative, independent DIY artist Alex Henry Foster and his band The Long Shadows will worldwide livestream all new music via his website and Facebook during the Live From Echo Mountain Studio event Saturday, April 23 beginning at 5:00 pm ET. The first time streaming from his studio in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, Foster’s pre-recorded concert will benefit Music Saves UA, a Rolling Stone-featured non-profit fundraising project created to provide immediate humanitarian help to those who need it most right now in Ukraine.
— Alex Henry Foster
All the new songs debuted during the livestream, including featured track “All the Violence in the World,” will be direct-to-vinyl lathe-cut and offered as a collectors limited edition LP first to Foster’s SFCC The Club members starting today (April 20) and then to everyone on April 22. All proceeds from this edition, along with other merchandise created around this event, will benefit Music Saves UA.
“We will be teaming up with our dear friends from the Music Saves UA organization in order to contribute to their humanitarian help and relief efforts towards the Ukrainian people's most urgent needs,” says Foster. “Being united for human rights for all and the dignity of every individual does not only make a real difference in someone’s life, it is also a way to stand against all forms of tyranny, whatever it may be and wherever it may take place.”
Along with his website and Facebook, this meaningful and unique Live From Echo Mountain Studio livestream will be simultaneously seen on several partnering outlets’ Facebook pages, including Prog Magazine (UK), Visions Magazine (DE), MOWNO (FR), MyRock (FR) and Post Rock Community.
Following his livestream, Foster is set to honor the legacy of Lou Reed, bringing his own signature, dense sonic texture to a cover version of “The Power of the Heart” releasing May 6 to digital and streaming outlets everywhere from Hopeful Tragedy Records. The Prog Magazine-featured song was recorded at his Virginia studio along with a grandiose orchestration captured live in his Quebec-based The Upper Room Studio. Along with a four-minute radio-ready mix, there is an eight-minute-27-second version of “The Power of the Heart” included with the single and a lathe-cut vinyl, silkscreen-printed, signed and numbered limited-edition version.
Playing the new music and fan favorites while on tour, Alex Henry Foster & the Long Shadows return to Europe for a 27-city, 10-country Not All Wonders Have Been Lost tour, including select encore appearances in markets played in 2021.
About Alex Henry Foster:
Rolling Stone, Paste, American Songwriter-featured Alex Henry Foster (AHF) is a Canadian singer-songwriter, author, producer and composer from Montreal and currently living in Virginia. He is perhaps best known as the frontman of Juno Awards nominee and Post-Rock / Noise band Your Favorite Enemies (YFE). In 2018, Foster launched his debut solo album Windows in the Sky, which hit No. 1 multiple times on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart, staying in the Top 40 on the chart for a full year after its release. Last year, he released the live triple-vinyl / double-CD and concert film Standing Under Bright Lights amidst international critical and commercial acclaim and featuring the singles “The Son of Hannah,” “Winter Is Coming In” and “Summertime Departures / Sometimes I Dream.”
Using his music and lyrics to bring something greater than ourselves, and sharing from personal experiences about depression, dreams, grief and hope, Foster is a former street gang member who has become a fierce human rights advocate. He has teamed with Amnesty International for several campaigns, established the non-profit group Rock N Rights in 2004 and created The Hope Project following the Japanese Tsunami of 2011.
A recurrent contributor to the Canadian Musician Magazine, among others, he also published the book A Journey Beyond Ourselves in 2017, is the co-owner of Hopeful Tragedy Records along with his bandmate Jeff Beaulieu, is co-founder of The Upper Room Studio and is the founder of the conceptual creative group The Fabrik. A baseball fanatic and a counterculture kook, Foster also has two dogs and likes to simply be called Alex.
