Eco Depot Inc Announces Acquisition of Infrastructure Technologies

Eco Depot, Inc.

Eco Depot, Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eco Depot, Inc. (OTC PINK: ECDP), a Nevada company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of following technologies related to the construction and infrastructure market.

Eco Depot Inc is pleased to announce that it has acquired all the issued and outstanding common shares of Seskal Concrete Solutions Inc, a Canadian Corporation after completing its due diligence.

About Seskal Inc.

Seskal Concrete Solutions Inc offers two innovative water-based solutions that help prolong the life of concrete. 1) Spray-On Formula for existing concrete and 2) Additive Formula for new pour concrete. Additional information will be provided to shareholders in the near future.

Eco Depot Inc is also pleased to announce that it has acquired all the issued and outstanding common shares of Ekopave International Corp, a Panamanian Corporation after completing its due diligence.

About Ekopave International Corp.

Ekopave International Corp has engineered and patented an 8 mm cement polymer-based crust that goes over existing asphalt and is guaranteed to last up to 20 years. Eco Depot has conducted a due diligence on Ekopave’s technology working with Eko-Yol in Europe and North America. Additional information will be forthcoming upon completion of additional testing.

ABOUT ECO DEPOT

Eco Depot, Inc. acquires, manages, and develops eco-friendly consumer brand products. Eco depot's focus is to provide investments, funding, and support for acquisitions, start-ups entrepreneurs and green companies dedicated to protecting the environment, energy production and carbon reduction.
Eco Depot is a development stage distributor of eco-friendly consumer brand products and is publicly traded Over the Counter at (OTC PINK: ECDP).

CONTACT:
ECO DEPOT, INC.
2300 West Sahara Avenue, Suite 800
Las Vegas, NV, 89102
+1 (800) 323-7006
www.ecdp.co
Info@ecdp.co

Safe Harbor Statement

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "potential," and similar expressions. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to it.

Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or advise in the event of any change, addition, or alteration to the information catered in this Press Release, including such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Eco Depot, Inc.

###

This press release was issued through EmailWire.com (www.emailwire.com) -- the global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution with Guaranteed Results™.

Michael S.
Eco Depot, Inc.
+1 (800) 323-7006
email us here

You just read:

Eco Depot Inc Announces Acquisition of Infrastructure Technologies

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael S.
Eco Depot, Inc.
+1 (800) 323-7006
Company/Organization
EmailWire.Com
Houston Metro
Houston, Texas, 77073
United States
+1 281-645-4086
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

EmailWire is a global newswire with press release distribution services.

EmailWire: Global Press Release Distribution Services

More From This Author
Eco Depot Inc Announces Acquisition of Infrastructure Technologies
Accely Acquired Activate To Extend Its SAP Services In Egypt
Radiant Digital acquires Compassites Singapore to expand global digital transformation delivery capabilities
View All Stories From This Author