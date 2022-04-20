Eco Depot Inc Announces Acquisition of Infrastructure Technologies
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eco Depot, Inc. (OTC PINK: ECDP), a Nevada company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of following technologies related to the construction and infrastructure market.
Eco Depot Inc is pleased to announce that it has acquired all the issued and outstanding common shares of Seskal Concrete Solutions Inc, a Canadian Corporation after completing its due diligence.
About Seskal Inc.
Seskal Concrete Solutions Inc offers two innovative water-based solutions that help prolong the life of concrete. 1) Spray-On Formula for existing concrete and 2) Additive Formula for new pour concrete. Additional information will be provided to shareholders in the near future.
Eco Depot Inc is also pleased to announce that it has acquired all the issued and outstanding common shares of Ekopave International Corp, a Panamanian Corporation after completing its due diligence.
About Ekopave International Corp.
Ekopave International Corp has engineered and patented an 8 mm cement polymer-based crust that goes over existing asphalt and is guaranteed to last up to 20 years. Eco Depot has conducted a due diligence on Ekopave’s technology working with Eko-Yol in Europe and North America. Additional information will be forthcoming upon completion of additional testing.
ABOUT ECO DEPOT
Eco Depot, Inc. acquires, manages, and develops eco-friendly consumer brand products. Eco depot's focus is to provide investments, funding, and support for acquisitions, start-ups entrepreneurs and green companies dedicated to protecting the environment, energy production and carbon reduction.
Eco Depot is a development stage distributor of eco-friendly consumer brand products and is publicly traded Over the Counter at (OTC PINK: ECDP).
CONTACT:
2300 West Sahara Avenue, Suite 800
Las Vegas, NV, 89102
+1 (800) 323-7006
www.ecdp.co
Info@ecdp.co
Safe Harbor Statement
This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "potential," and similar expressions. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to it.
Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or advise in the event of any change, addition, or alteration to the information catered in this Press Release, including such forward-looking statements.
+1 (800) 323-7006
