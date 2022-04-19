Contact: Stephen Canzoneri, (631) 952-6633 Release Date: August 05, 2021 State Department of Transportation Hiring Individuals Looking For Rewarding Careers Keeping Long Island Motorists Safe Skilled Mechanics and Transportation Maintenance Staff Needed to Perform Crucial Summer and Winter Maintenance Activities ~ Department of Labor Working with DOT to Spread the Word About Job Opportunities and Recruit Qualified Candidates New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that applications are currently being accepted for approximately 59 full-time positions in NYSDOT’s vitally important fleet administration and transportation maintenance disciplines on Long Island. Additional positions above and beyond these 59 positions are anticipated to be filled in the coming months. The Department is also teaming up with the Department of Labor to host virtual job fairs to help recruit qualified workers as part of a recurring process to hire and train staff on various types of technologically advanced heavy equipment and best practices so they are ready to excel in a career utilizing some of the largest and most advanced equipment in the state, including those used for essential snow and ice operations in NYSDOT’s Region 10, which covers Long Island. More than 400 positions are currently available across the state. “We are seeking hard-working, career-oriented, dedicated professionals to join our team,” Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said. “Our unparalleled workforce is among the best trained at performing vitally essential services for the public, including responding to and mitigating the impacts of extreme weather events such as flooding and snow and ice events. Their skills and dedication help keep New York’s communities safe throughout the year.” “With a record-breaking number of job openings statewide, this is an unprecedented opportunity for unemployed or underemployed New Yorkers to find a career that they truly love,” said New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. “Department of Transportation employees receive competitive pay and benefits while keeping our roadways safe and economy flowing across New York State. It is the NYS DOL’s top priority to offer every resource we have at our disposal to assist in connecting New Yorkers to great employment opportunities.” Employees can expect a base salary plus likely overtime pay; generous health benefits; paid vacation and sick leave; service credit towards a vested retirement plan; and training provided by highly professional and experienced equipment operator instructors and storm managers. Applications are currently being accepted for several job categories, including highway maintenance workers; fleet administration and mechanics. To be eligible, candidates must be at least 18 years old and pass a physical and drug test. Most positions also require a valid, clean Class A or B commercial driver license, and the ability to operate DOT heavy dump trucks within two weeks after start of employment. Those individuals hired will be trained and evaluated on several pieces of essential equipment and are expected to perform productive work while gaining experience. Physical labor is required for most positions, as is work with backhoes, front end loaders, stump grinders and other heavy equipment. During the winter, maintenance workers primarily assist in snow and ice removal, but also are expected to perform general highway repairs and maintenance such as cold patching. Shifts vary depending on location, but run from early morning to early afternoon, and from early afternoon to late evening. During storms, those eight-hour shifts can be extended to form two, 12-hour shifts to ensure a 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a week response to snow and ice events. The State Department of Transportation employs approximately 4,500 full and part time maintenance and fleet related employees. Maintenance employees have various challenging responsibilities on a daily basis, including but not limited to, bridge maintenance and repairs, drainage work, guiderail repairs, tree pruning, highway incident responses, roadway patrols and above all snow and ice removal. In addition, fleet mechanics help ensure that a diverse fleet of plow trucks and heavy equipment are ready to maintain the state’s highway system. Fleet mechanics are also responsible for the procurement, maintenance and disposal of many types of equipment including sweepers, mowers, loaders, plow trucks, snow blowers, backhoes excavators and much more. Qualified candidates interested in a rewarding career keeping our communities safe can find more information about the positions available and how to apply at the NYSDOT website or by visiting the Department of Transportation’s Facebook page for periodic updates. The NYS DOL has done outreach to tens of thousands of job seekers across New York and held nearly 30 recruitment events prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. In partnership with the Department of Transportation, NYS DOL will be announcing more virtual job fairs in the near future. In addition, NYS DOL continues to proactively connect unemployed New Yorkers with jobs through recruitment, skill-matching, marketing, community outreach, and other ongoing efforts as part of New York State’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. NYS DOL offers free resources to assist New Yorkers with career exploration, including: JobZone, resume assistance, interview insight, and much more. Job seekers in every region of the state can also learn about virtual career fairs, workshops and classes by visiting our Career Calendar. New Yorkers who are out of work can also increase their skills through the State's online learning platform in partnership with Coursera, and utilize the State University of New York's SUNY FOR ALL free Online Training Center. 