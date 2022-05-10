NEW byko-visc RT Rotational Viscometer
The byko-visc RT Viscometer Line Offers Robust Measurement, Repeatability and Reporting with Intuitive Navigation, and a Large Capacitive, Color Touch-screen
The byko-visc RT is the instrument for precise measurement results with each test condition recorded for detailed results analysis and review.”COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW byko-visc RT Rotational Viscometer
— James Fusco
Versatile Viscometer Line Offers Robust Measurement, Repeatability and Reporting
Geretsried, Germany, May 10, 2022 – BYK-Gardner GmbH – worldwide partner of the automotive, paint and plastics industries for quality control of color, appearance, and physical properties – is announcing the new byko-visc RT Rotational Viscometer.
The byko-visc RT is the instrument for precise measurement results with each test condition recorded for detailed results analysis and review. This precision is repeatable day-to-day and instrument-to-instrument thanks to BYK-Gardner’s rigorous quality control. An ISO 17025 calibration certificate is supplied with each instrument to confirm this performance.
Joining the BYK-Gardner offering of viscosity instruments – flow cups, bubble viscometers, the digital stormer viscometer, and cone and plate viscometers – the byko-test RT now brings a comprehensive solution for customers’ QC needs.
The byko-visc RT offers an intuitive navigation, a multitude of control options, and a large capacitive color touch-screen display, which includes preset buttons to quickly recall often used measuring parameters. These benefits reduce operator time, so less time waiting and more time getting your work done.
Available in two models, the byko-visc RT and byko-visc RT Lite, each feature versatility and compatibility with three different sensitivities and optional accessories. Measuring viscosity – lacquers, paints, primers, resins, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, creams, lotions, liquids soaps, beverages, dressings, sauces from a near water-like, very high viscosity to even the most viscous epoxies, sealants, and pastes, the byko-visc RT line will exceed expectations.
The byko-visc RT features an easy Snap-On spindle attachment saving valuable operator time while protecting the instrument, and an adjustable stand to allow the user to easily raise and lower the viscometer head. The instrument is ready right out of the box – no assembly needed!
The new line is also compatible with many other rotational viscometer models in terms of results, measurement parameters, and accessories, like spindles. This will also allow users to seamlessly transition to a byko-visc RT system.
The byko-visc RT is ideal to test the viscosity of your liquids and pastes in compliance with ASTM D2196, ISO 2555 and ISO1652 standards. With this level of precision, you can be sure that your measurements will be accurate every time.
The byko-visc RT line will be shipping at the end of May 2022. More information can be found at bykinstruments.com.
About BYK
BYK is one of the world’s leading suppliers in the field of additives and measuring instruments. Additives
are chemical substances which, when used in small quantities, improve product properties such as
scratch resistance or surface gloss. Manufacturing processes are also optimized by the addition of
additives.
The coatings, inks, and plastics industries are among the main consumers of BYK additives. Yet with the
production of oil and gas, the manufacture of care products, the production of adhesives and sealants,
and construction chemistry, too, BYK additives improve the product characteristics and production
processes. Testing and measuring instruments from BYK can effectively evaluate the quality of color,
gloss, and appearance as well as the physical properties of paint, plastic, and paper products and are an
important part of quality control.
As a globally operating specialty chemicals company, BYK has production sites in Germany (Wesel,
Kempen, Moosburg, Schkopau and Geretsried), in the Netherlands (Deventer, Nijverdal, and
Denekamp), in Great Britain (Widnes), in the US (Wallingford, Chester, Gonzales, Louisville, and Earth
City) and in China (Tongling).
Today the company employs around 2,300 people worldwide and forms part of the ALTANA Group.
# # #
Sherri B Thompson
BYK-Gardner USA | Paul N. Gardner Company
+1 954-623-5817
sherri.thompson@Altana.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other