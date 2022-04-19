Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published April 19, 2022)

Minnesota Twins offer free hats

Anyone with a 2022 Minnesota fishing or hunting license can receive a free camouflage and blaze orange Minnesota Twins logo cap thanks to a special ticket offer.

That’s right — the Minnesota DNR Days are back at Twins games this season, through a partnership between the Twins and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The Minnesota DNR Days partnership includes six games this year:

Saturday, April 23, vs. the Chicago White Sox at 3:05 p.m.

Friday, May 6, vs. the Oakland Athletics at 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, June 25, vs. the Colorado Rockies at 1:10 p.m.

Sunday, July 3, vs. the Baltimore Orioles at 1:10 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 16, vs. the Kansas City Royals at 6:40 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9 vs. the Cleveland Guardians at 7:10 p.m.

License holders can purchase a reserved game ticket online and receive a special Twins cap at the game. Ticket prices vary by game. All ticket holders under this partnership will pick up their cap at the game. Instructions for purchasing tickets are on the Minnesota DNR Days page.

People may buy fishing and hunting licenses at any DNR license agent, online with a mobile or desktop device, or by phone at 888-665-4236. Mobile license buyers receive a text or email that serves as proof of a valid fish or game license to state conservation officers.

DNR announces temporary, seasonal fishing closures

To protect spawning fish, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has begun to close certain portions of some Minnesota waters. The closings are routine and based on local conditions.

Closings occur each year as ice-out begins and waters begin to warm. The DNR closes the spawning locations to fishing only where habitat is limited and fish are very concentrated in one location, such as a river or the bay of a lake where fish are congregated during spawning.

Areas closed to fishing are listed and updated on the DNR website. Portions of waters closed to fishing also are posted at access sites and in other visible areas. Anglers may fish in areas that are not posted.

DNR webinars cover 4-H youth programs

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites Minnesotans interested in fishing, wildlife and outdoor skills to tune into two upcoming webinars about 4-H youth programs.

The first, on the 4-H shooting sports and wildlife program, will be at noon Wednesday, April 20. The Minnesota 4-H shooting sports and wildlife program is designed to promote life skills through a safe and educational program. Join the webinar to explore the program and objectives through the eyes of youth leaders from the program.

The second, on the 4-H outdoor adventures program, will be at noon Wednesday, April 27.

The Minnesota 4-H outdoor adventure program is a comprehensive outdoor education program that includes shooting sports and wildlife, 4-H ATV safety, wildlife biology, fishing, conservation and outdoor skills. Join the webinar to explore the program and how youth and adult leaders can get involved.

The webinars are part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, as well as skills to enjoy these opportunities. The webinars are free, but registration is required. More information, including registration information for webinars each Wednesday through May 25, is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website.

Learn how to fish with DNR guides, resources

Anyone interested in learning how to fish can find helpful how-to guides on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ learn to fish pages of the DNR website.

Find out how and where to fish, learn about fishing equipment, read about ways to catch different kinds of fish, and get acquainted with fishing ethics and stewardship, all at the DNR learn to fish page.